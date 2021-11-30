Robert Kiyosaki is buying Bitcoin and Ethereum

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, revealed in a tweet that it is buying Bitcoin and Ethereum to hedge against rising inflation.

Robert Kiyosaki advises Bitcoin to prevent the economic crisis

The increase in prices in the US has exceeded 5%, causing the value of basic necessities and raw materials to skyrocket and is also starting to worry the Fed and the Biden administration.

The famous author of personal finance novels has long been talking about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as an interesting investment. In October, he advised people to buy gold, silver, and Bitcoin to prevent the effects of one possible new economic depression.

In June he then expressed himself like this in one of his tweets, when the price of bitcoin was around $ 30,000:

“The best time to prepare for an accident is before the accident. The biggest accident in the history of the world is coming. The good news is that the best time to get rich is during an accident. The bad news is that the next incident will be a long one. Get more gold, silver and Bitcoin while you can. Watch out”.

Kiyosaki’s Wrong Predictions

However, it must be said that Kiyosaki in September predicted a gigantic collapse of the stock markets and a consequent probable collapse of Bitcoin as well. For both of them the month of October was a record one.

Just in October Kiyosaki, realizing by now that his prophecy was unlikely to come true, changed his opinion and with the price of Bitcoin above 60,000 dollars, he tweeted enthusiastic:

“Hurray. Bitcoin rising above $ 60,000. Very bright future. Celebrate but be cautious. I’m waiting for a pullback before investing more. “

But the forecasts are evidently not his forte if in June he had predicted a drop in Bitcoin to 27,000 before buying the digital currency again.

A few days ago in a televised statement he said verbatim:

“I love bitcoin because I don’t trust the Fed, the Treasury or Wall Street.”

But the one against the FED seems to be almost an obsession, if in May he said that:

“The Fed will raise interest rates causing stocks, bonds, real estate and gold to collapse.”

And it is also for this reason that Kiyosaki strongly recommends buying Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, considered as anti-inflation goods and which for now are beyond the control of central authorities.