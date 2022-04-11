Robert Kiyosaki on recession in the US: “It would kill off 50% of the population” – Financial Sector – Economy

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned American businessman, investor and writer, author of the finance bestseller ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, assured that the US markets and the dollar will soon collapse, due to the increase in oil prices, energy And food.

This would cause a recession in the United Statesthat is, a significant drop in the country’s economic activity.

(Also read: Inflation, a ‘headache’ that will not go away in a matter of months)

Kiyosaki, in an interview with Daniela Cambone, from the Stansberry Research publishing house, said that rising inflation It has become a serious problem that is becoming more and more serious, which is why he predicted that the recession in the United States is approaching.

“40% of Americans don’t have a thousand dollars. So when inflation goes up we’re going to wipe out 50% of the American population, and that’s when the revolution starts,” he said.

(Also: Dollar is heading back to $ 3,800 with a new advance of 25 pesos)

40% of Americans have nothing, inflation is going to make them very upset

He added that “America doesn’t produce anything anymore. We produce bubbles. We only make air bubbles, so now we have this bubble in real estate, stocks and bonds. Then when Biden took down the Keystone XL pipeline, that killed us.” to sink”.

It should be clarified that, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’, in June 2021 Biden put an end to the Keystone XL project, which was planned to send crude oil from the Canadian province of Alberta to US refineries. His decision was celebrated by environmental activists, but strongly criticized by some economists and by members of the Canadian government.

“When Biden got America off the pipeline, oil prices went up. Oil makes fertilizer, and when fertilizer stops being cheap, people cannot produce food, and the average American has nothing“, said.

“40% of Americans have nothing, inflation is going to make them very upset. A stock market crash will bring down the baby boomers, so we’re in serious, serious trouble,” he stressed.

(You may be interested: Peso is strengthened by oil and presidential polls: analysts).

REPO MARKET INVESTMENT. Last time this happened was 2008. Be careful. Recession and crash coming. Weak businesses & greedy investors to fail. In 2008 I borrowed $300 million to buy great real estate, at bargain prices. Time to get rich coming again. TIME TO GET SMART not greedy. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 1, 2022

The writer also emphasized that if the stock market crashes, the 401k (the retirement plan) will fail, and pensions will be unaffordable.

It should be noted that to this is added the impact on the economy due to the war in Ukraine. In fact, Biden recently ordered the release of a million barrels of oil a day for the next six months, a record amount with which he hopes to curb the rise in gasoline prices caused by the Russian invasion.

ELTIEMPO.COM