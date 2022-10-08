Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Dollar Collapse; he recommends three investments to take advantage of it

Recently, Robert Kiyosaki he said “it’s time to get rich” with the world crisis, and he hasn’t changed his mind. Now, the finance guru has released a series of predictions about the economy for the coming months. He assures that the dollar will momentarily strengthen before collapsing in January 2023. Given this scenario and global financial instability, he reiterated that the best investments are Bitcoin (BTC), Prayed Y silverbut following a particular strategy.

The author of the bestseller Rich father poor father explained that those three ‘safe haven’ assets will register a fall in their price, due to a temporary strengthening of the dollar. That is in case the United States Federal Reserve (FED) continues to raise interest rates.

“BUYING OPPORTUNITY: If the Fed continues to raise interest rates, the US dollar will strengthen and gold, silver and Bitcoin prices will decline. Buy more. When the FED pivots (changes course) and lowers interest rates like England just did, you’ll be smiling while everyone else is crying. Take care,” Kiyosaki wrote.

BUYING OPPORTUNITY: if FED continues raising interest rates US $ will get stronger causing gold, silver & Bitcoin prices to go lower. BUY more. When FED pivots and drops interest rates as England just did you will smile while others cry. take care — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 2, 2022

The advice is complemented by a prediction released just the day before, about a possible collapse of the dollar in the short term.

“Will the US dollar follow the British pound? I think it will. I think the US dollar will crash in January 2023 after the Fed pivots. To take advantage of the falling US dollars, I bought many more rounds of US Buffalo silver. Silver is a bargain. I will not be a victim of the fucking FED. Take care of yourself,” predicted the investor.

Will US dollar follow English Pound Sterling? I believe it will. I believe US dollar will crash by January 2023 after Fed pivots. To profit from crash of US$ I bought many more US silver Buffalo rounds. Silver is a bargain. I will not be a victim of the F*CKed FED. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2022

Two weeks ago, he stated that real US inflation will hit 16% and that only these investments away from the dollar would save people.

So what is Kiyosaki’s advice?

If we break it down, your investment strategy would be to buy when cryptocurrencies and metals drop the most in price or buy them every so often, but only if interest rates continue to rise.

At one point, the FED will “change course” and lower interest rates again, weakening the dollar. That “crash” of the US currency could cause the price of Bitcoin, gold and silver to rise, and that is where the profits would be seen.

The Economist peter schiff endorsed Kiyosaki’s projections:

“It is possible that the prices of gold and silver have already hit rock bottom. The domino of the first pivot has already fallen. The markets may already realize that it won’t be long before the rest fall as well. Just buy your gold and silver now, while prices are still cheap.” in a tweet.

For a long time, the financial educator has recommended investing in assets such as gold, silver and bitcoins, since the US dollar would lose value. In July of this year, he reiterated that silver, in particular, is currently the best investment value.

Of course, those are not the only ones in which the founder of Rich Global LLC. At the end of August, Kiyosaki advised investing in real estate, recalling the housing bubble of 2008.

Shortly before, in June 2022, the creator of the financial education company Rich Dad Companywarned of a catastrophic scenario. He said a global food crisis is looming and the best investment would be to buy “cans of tuna and baked beans.”