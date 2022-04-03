Robert Lewandowski dedicated a message to Mexico and Group C

Midtime Editorial

/ 01.04.2022 16:42:18





The scorer is ready! Robert Lewandowskicaptain and referent of Polanddedicated a message to the Mexican National Team and the rest of his rivals Group C (Argentina and Saudi Arabia). The one that for many is considered “best striker” of the present was shown excited for him Qatar World Cup 2022.

What did Robert Lewandowski say about Group C of the 2022 World Cup?

“Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, see you in November. I can’t wait”shared Robert Lewandowski through his Twitter account. The Pole has been awarded the prize FIFA The Best in the last two editions of the awards.

The striker of Bayern Munich will dispute his second World Cupafter having tasted the World Cup honeys in Russia 2018. During this contest, the Poland national team stayed deleted in the last place of Group H.

With three points after three games and less than three goals, the Poles said goodbye to the last edition of the World Cup after being defeated on debut in view of Senegal (2-1)be struck down in view of Colombia (3-0) and finally get one victory in view of Japan (1-0).

Robert Lewandowski failed to score in any of the three World Cup matches. Gregorz Krychowiak scored the stoppage goal against Senegalwhile both of Jan Bednarek He was the one who awarded the three points to Poland.

