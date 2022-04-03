Robert Lewandowski sends ‘recadito’ to the Mexican National Team

The fate of the Mexican National Team is on the scoreboard, they will open against Poland, they will face Argentina and they will close the group stage against Saudi Arabia. Many consider that the game is against the European team led by Robert Lewandowski.

Despite the fact that Poland has several players in the best leagues in the world, without a doubt, the one in the spotlight is Lewandowski, considered by many to be the best striker in the world at the moment.

After the clashes in the first round of the World Cup were made known, the Bayern Munich attacker sent a ‘little message’ to the national team on his social networks.

“Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, see you in November. I can’t wait”

The last time they met was in 2017, prior to the World Cup in Russia, a match that the Aztec team won with a score by Raúl Jiménez. On that occasion, Lewadowski was not present at the match.