Robert Lewandowski snubs PSG and stays the course – Foot11.com

Eager to leave Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski is forcing. Barça seems to be on pole in this case, but PSG could try to play spoilsport. More

A departure that is looming more and more

Robert Lewandowski has, for the umpteenth time, achieved a daunting season. Scoring goal on goal, the Polish gunner won, like last year, the golden boot. It must be said that with 35 achievements in 34 appearances, the march was far too high for its competitors. But for several weeks, the former Borussia Dortmund has explained that he wants to leave Bavaria. A choice that does not really please its leaders.

Despite a most prolific stint at Bayern, Lewandowski is no longer popular in Munich (Iconsport)

” One thing is certain today, my story with Bayern has come to an end. Here are the recent words of Robert Lewandowski. The latter does not hesitate, in fact, to proclaim loud and clear his desire for new challenges as soon as he has the opportunity. A departure therefore seems inexorable, especially since he only has one year left on his contract.

FC Barcelona about to offer Lewandowski?

Several suitors have already come forward, the main one being FC Barcelona. The culé club holds the rope in this case and even seems to be reaching the goal. The player would thus have agreed to a three-year contract with an annual net salary of 9 million euros, exposes us El Mundo Deportivo. Problem, a surprise candidate would be ready to fold the cards in this case, Paris Saint-Germain.

Frenkie de Jong answers on his conversation with Robert Lewandowski: “He’s an amazing player, one of the best in the world. It’s up to him [on his future to Barça]”. 🔴 #FCB “Of course I would like to have Lewandowski in my team”, he added.@TheEuropeanLad — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2022

Thus, this Saturday evening, we learned, through the newspaper The Team, that PSG intended to enter the fight. Luis Campos would like to associate Robert Lewandowski with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, a whole program. Despite this, El Mundo Deportivo remains straight in his boots today: the 33-year-old center forward does not flinch, his first desire remains to join Catalonia. The capital club will therefore apparently not be able to reverse the trend this time around…