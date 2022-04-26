Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona? Bayern Munich pronounces

AFP

The Bayern Munich ruled out again this Sunday the departure of its star striker Robert Lewandowski next summer, a few hours after the ambiguous statements of the Pole, whom some media place in the FC Barcelona the next season.

To the question, “can you rule out an exit from Robert Lewandowski at the end of this season?”, the Bavarian sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic answered: “Yes“, in a broadcast on Sky Germany on Sunday.

The manager recalled that the 33-year-old star’s contract does not expire until June 2023. “It is clear that now we will talk about what will happen next“, he claimed.

Salihamidzic confirmed that negotiations had not yet started.

“But I saw Lewandowski totally relaxedI do not see at all that the positions fester”, he added, while the club has been repeating for weeks that it is out of the question let his best scorer gotwice in a row best player FIFAin 2020 and 2021.

On Saturday, after the 3-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund that gave bayern his tenth consecutive title of champion of the Bundesliga, Lewandowski He evasively answered the question about his future: “At the moment nothing happens, we’ll see. It’s not that easy for me“, he affirmed, “but very soon something will happen”.

That phrase immediately relaunched speculation about his possible departure. The press has been signaling for a few days a possible transfer to FC Barcelona for close to €40 million (around 43 million dollars).

The Polish slugger has 48 goals in 42 games this season with the bayern among all competitions.

Dominate the scorers ranking of the Bundesliga with 33 goals (in 31 days) and currently leads the scorers table of the Championswith 13 goals, although the bayern is removed.