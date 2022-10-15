Robert Lewandowski, to forget Lionel Messi

On July 19, Robert Lewandowski formalized his departure from FC Bayern Munich for FC Barcelona for an amount of 45 million euros. A look back at the phenomenal career of the Polish centre-forward from his debut in Poland to Barça where he continues to score goals.

Robert Lewandowski discovered club football at the age of 9, in a Warsaw club, he continued his training with Legia Warsaw II. In 2006, the young striker who came of age joined Znicz Pruszków. His arrival will be facilitated by a mother who trained the city’s volleyball team. The young striker then scored 15 goals and contributed greatly to the club’s rise to the top division. During the 2007/2008 season, “Lewan” discovered the Polish second division and crushed the competition at his post by slamming 21 goals.

He will almost succeed in a second successive climb with his club. The following season, he will be transferred to the side of Lech Poznań where he will end up being champion of Poland. But it was during his time in the German championship that the Polish striker would write the most beautiful lines in his history and create his legend.

” It is an artist “

In 2010, he joined BVB (Borussia Dortmund), a team which already has two Polish internationals in its ranks (Piszczek and Błaszczykowski). From the friendlies, he will achieve his first hat-trick, a preview of what will follow. But during the first season, Jurgen Klopp, then BVB coach, preferred Lucas Barrios to him. On the other hand, this first season already offers him his first title of champion of Germany.

The 2011/2012 season will therefore be his first as a starter, the center-forward confirms the coach’s choices and the confidence placed in him by making a very good start to the season, he will be voted best player in the championship at the mid-season at only 23 years old. But when we think of Lewandowski, we think of his stunts.

And the first bang happened one evening in the spring of 2013, Borussia Dortmund faced the great Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Yes, but now the pressure no longer seems to affect the unstoppable striker who will score a quadruple, shocking everyone in European football. A year later, he will freely join another European and Bundesliga great, FC Bayern Munich.

Triplets are no longer even rare among the Polish centre-forward. Today, he notably has 6 in the Champions League. Only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (8) do better than him in this area. Excuse a bit!

But the Bavarian striker does not stop there. On September 22, 2015, when he was not even a starter, he scored the fastest quintuplet in history, in 9 minutes against Wolfsburg. JeanCharles Sabattier, commentator on beIN Sports of the Bundesliga, is under the spell: “He’s an artist, with enormous talent, with an unparalleled sense of the ball and game we’ve seen in the past 20 years. »

The best Barca in history?

The record of his years in Germany is crazy: in 12 years and 384 matches, he found the net 312 times and delivered 75 assists. He holds a number of records, including that of the most goals in a Bundesliga season (41), a record obtained in 2021.

As for the Champions League, the Pole is quite simply the 3rd top scorer in the history of this competition ahead of the Frenchman Karim Benzema, with 89 goals in C1 against 141 for Ronaldo and 126 for Messi. If the records and individual awards are innumerable as the Polish number 9 has lined up the big performances, the trophy cabinet is not left out.

Bundesliga champion 10 times and winner of the Champions League only once, which seems almost little when you see the rest of the list, the only shadow on this honor roll is the absence of a Ballon d’Or . However, he did not go far during the 2019/2020 season where he achieved a C1, championship and national cup treble with Bayern.

However, for the first time since its invention, the reward will not be issued, for health reasons linked to the Covid-19 crisis. He will declare during an interview given to the Polish newspaper Przeglad Sportowy: “We won everything there was to win. I was the top scorer in every competition. I think if a player has accomplished all that, he should win the Ballon d’Or.

Lewandowski deserved the Golden Ball in 2021

He also fully deserved it in 2020/2021 (2nd) and it is still the media Messi who was rewarded… When we talk about professionalism or hard work, it is often the name of Cristiano Ronaldo that comes first , but the Polish striker leaves nothing to chance either. Former Bayern president Karl-Heinz Rummenige confided to our colleagues at Eurosport:

“When you look in the dressing room, nobody has a body like Lewandowski. » Helped by his wife, a former great karateka, now a nutritionist, “Lewy” optimizes all areas of his life in order to improve his performance on the field. A lifestyle that allows him this regularity during the seasons. Even today, when he is 34 years old and more than fifteen years as a professional footballer, he is injured very little.

But this rigor and this requirement he acquired through his history “His father is the one who allowed him to be where he is today. […] Its history is not linear, but it was built with” recalls Jean-Charles Sabattier. The summer of 2022 marks the end of the love story between the Polish number 9 and the Munich club. He joined FC Barcelona in a Mercato XXL. The Blaugranas have spent 45 million euros to secure the services of the one who is already nicknamed the “Flying Pole” in reference to the “Flying Dutchman” Johan Cruyff.

The Catalan house hopes that the Pole will spearhead its attack in order to find the top of Europe. According to Jean-Charles Sabattier, Barça’s bet is the right one. “It’s a real reconstruction project, a real challenge for him. In his career, he has always demonstrated his ability to adapt quickly. enthuses the commentator.

Only three days will have been enough for the Pole to prove that he could perform outside Germany obtaining his first record under the colors of FC Barcelona with 4 goals in the first 3 meetings (and even 8 in the first 6 and 11 in 8 matches all competitions!). He becomes the first Barca signing to achieve this feat in the 21st century. The Pole is trying to make Barça forget a certain Leo Messi. A Barça which, for some, is already the best in history! Thanks WHO ? RL9!

Its big dates

July 1, 2006: He signs his first professional contract with the Polish club of Znicz Pruszkow who will spend 1000 euros to secure his services.

September 10, 2008 : He plays for the first time with the Polish national team and also scores his first goal against San Marino.

June 18, 2008 : He joins Lech Poznan for an amount of 350,000 euros. He will sign a four-year contract.

June 11, 2010 : He signs a four-year contract with Borussia Dortmund. Transfer amount: 4.5 million euros.

August 22, 2010 : First appearance in the Bundesliga replacing Sebastian Kehl against Bayer Leverkusen.

September 19, 2010 : First goal in the Bundesliga in the Ruhr derby against Schalke 04.

April 30, 2011 : First title of German champion after a 2-0 victory against Nuremberg where he will score a goal.

November 1, 2013 : Hat-trick against Stuttgart. He becomes the top Polish scorer in the history of the Bundesliga.

April 24, 2013 : Quadruple against Real Madrid in the Champions League. He is the only one to have achieved this performance at this stage of the competition since Ferenc Puskás in 1960.

April 15, 2014 : He scored his 100th goal with Borussia Dortmund.

July 1, 2014 : He joined Bayern Munich and signed there for five years.

August 30, 2014 : First goal in Munich colors against Schalke 04.

September 22, 2015 : Fastest quintuplet in the history of the five major championships, in 9 minutes, against Wolfsburg.

October 5, 2017 : He becomes the top scorer in the history of the Polish selection with 48 achievements.

August 23, 2020 : First Champions League won with Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain.

May 22, 2021 : He becomes the record holder of goals scored in the Bundesliga with 41 goals, thanks to a goal scored against Augsburg, thus overtaking Gerd Muller. July 19, 2022 : Transferred to FC Barcelona for 45 million euros, he signed a three-year contract there.

September 7, 2022 : Author of a hat-trick against Plzen during the first day of the Champions League, he is the first player to achieve this performance with three different clubs in C1 (1 with Dortmund, 4 with Bayern, 1 with Barcelona).

His shock statements

“One day I would like to play in the Premier League. It would be a great experience. » October 14, 2013

“I just shot and didn’t think about what was going on. Five goals is an incredible night. » September 22, 2015

“It’s not just about talent or instinct. If you don’t try hard, you will never improve. » June 22, 2020

“When I was a young boy, I dreamed of playing in big stadiums and in the biggest clubs in the world. Twenty years later, or even ten or fifteen, the dream has come true. » August 18, 2020

“Expectations are getting higher and every year I try to exceed them. » August 30, 2020

“I feel better now than when I was 26. […] I still plan to play for a long time and I still have goals to achieve. » September 1, 2020

“I just wanted to be outside and do what makes me happy. It just came from the heart. Football has always been my greatest passion and this passion has driven me. » November 10, 2020

“Age is just a number, I feel great, my fitness indicators have never been better. » September 21, 2021

“There was no time for a proper farewell. Everything had to happen very quickly and spontaneously. I said, guys, thank you very much. […] We wrote history together, I will never forget it! » July 17, 2022

“Now I will focus on a new chapter in my life, a new challenge, but I am still the same person who not only wants to win matches, but also titles. » July 18, 2022