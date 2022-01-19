Robert Pattinson after Batman will be in the new film by Bong Joon Ho

It is a particularly busy period in Robert Pattinson’s career.

After The Batman, which will hit theaters on March 3, now comes the news of the actor’s next engagement, who will find himself on set with Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho.

Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho together for the adaptation of the science fiction novel Mickey7



According to some sources, Robert Pattinson was chosen by the South Korean director for his next project, which comes two years after the triumph of Parasite.

Bong Joon Ho would, in fact, be in talks with Warner Bros. to direct the adaptation of the science fiction novel Mickey7, written by Edward Ashton, and whose release is scheduled for the first months of 2022. Mickey7 is the name of the protagonist of the story, a man called to carry out tasks considered too risky for anyone else, and this for a particular characteristic: when dies, can automatically regenerate into a clone while retaining its memory. The mission around which the story revolves concerns the colonization of the frozen planet Niflheim. Left for dead, Mickey7 returns to his base only to find that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place.

The Batman: the new Italian trailer

Robert Pattinson is building a career of more mature roles following the success of the saga Twilight. A path very similar to that of his colleague, and ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart.

In this sense, The Batman directed by Matt Reeves will be a fundamental step and curiosity grows to see how Pattinson will reap the heavy legacy of actors of the caliber of Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, in the role of the Crusader of Gotham City.

The Italian division of Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the film, which you can see directly below.

