Robert Pattinson, ambassador of Mojácar: the Almería shirt of the new Batman

February 2018. Robert Pattinson appears in the Berlinale beside Mia Wasikowska to promote the film Damselby David and Nathan Zellner. All the spotlights are focused on the couple, although in the spanish press moved to the german festival something catches the eye. The actor, more than a cinematographic icon since his rise to fame as Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ saga, wears, in addition to striking yellow pants, a black t-shirt from a local called The Cave Bar located in the “Mojácar beach, Spain”.

“you are seeing well. Robert Pattinson has appeared at the Berlinale 2018 with the shirt of a Mojácar bar”, writes the magazine ‘Cinemania’ on his Twitter profile. What “the Hispanic hype of the day” qualifies it Gregorio Belinchón, from ‘El País’. “My idol: Robert Pattinson and the La Cueva shirt on Mojácar beach”, writes Marilo Garcia (@Yonomeaburro), journalist specializing in film and television.

However, Pattinson’s most die-hard fans, now become ‘The Batman’ in the blockbuster film adaptation of the DC Comics superhero, they know that It is not the first time that he wore that shirt. In fact, there are photos of the actor with it taken in 2011. And after showing it to the world in Berlin, he has once again served as Mojácar’s ‘ambassador’ on numerous occasions, walking the garment around the world. But, Does The Cave Bar exist in Mojácar? Who is the author of the design? This is the story that connects the new bat man with the east of Almeria.

The Cave Bar exists

Yes, The Cave Baror La Cueva as can also be read on the shirt of yore, exists. It is in Mojácar, in front of the Paseo Marítimo although the place is set back and at first sight, honoring its name, its entrance is somewhat hidden. its owner is Jim Bryce, a Scotsman who came to Almería at the end of the 80s and he settled in this town in eastern Almeria where he still lives with his wife, of North American origin.

“We opened The Cave in 1987”, tells LA VOZ on the other end of the phone. And it was then, to celebrate the inauguration, that he launched the T-shirt that has become one of the British actor’s favorite garments. A friend, a graphic designer, suggested the nice illustration to promote the establishment: A caveman, club in hand, drags her man through a cave while he holds on to a bottle. Above the drawing you can read The Cave Bar and under the illustration La Cueva, to finish off with the location: Mojacar beach, Spain.

Robert Pattinson chatting with Dieter Kosslick, director of the Berlin International Film Festival, and actress Mia Wasikowska. Photo: Berlinale.

“We did about 300 t-shirts and we sold them to clients and friends for 800 pesetas“, says Bryce, who admits that he does not pay much attention to social networks but is amused to see how the name of his place has been associated with a Hollywood star. An actor who has managed to get rid of the idol-only-for-teenagers label to show your talent under the orders of filmmakers like David Cronenberg, Christopher Nolan, James Gray, Claire Denis, Robert Eggers, Werner Herzog and the Safdie brothersamong others.

The shirt: the origin

The story of Robert Pattinson and his wet shirt is not born in Berlin but comes from a long time ago: he was photographed with it in September 2011 at the Toronto airporton one of his trips to shoot the latest installments of the ‘Twilight’ saga in Canada.

And although the garment seemed to be forgotten in the actor’s closet (the image of Dior but with a very casual style in his daily life) it was once again immortalized on different occasions from 2018as can be seen on the internet and in network profiles specialized in the brand new Batman from the Matt Reeves film, such as ‘In the footsteps of Robert Pattinson’ (‘In the footsteps of Robert Pattinson’).

Three moments in which the actor has worn his The Cave Bar t-shirt in a montage of the Facebook profile In the Footsteps of Robert Pattinson. Facebook

For example, in May 2018, three months after wearing it in Berlin, he wore it in Halifax (Canada) during a getaway to an ax throwing venue with part of the team ‘The lighthouse’. In July he was seen with her while walking with her girlfriend, Suki Waterhousethrough the streets of London. Also in Budapestposing with some fans while filming ‘The King’. Already in 2019, Pattinson threw the shirt into the suitcase while touring countries like the India Y Estonia for the filming of ‘Tenet’, by Christopher Nolan. Their photos with followers attest to Mumbai Y Tallinn in which he appears as an unexpected ‘ambassador’ of The Cave Bar.

Robert Pattinson wears his The Cave Bar T-shirt with different supporters in Mumbai, Tallinn and Budapest. instagram

And how could the t-shirt travel from Mojacar even Robert Pattinson’s closet? “He bought it in London in a ‘charity shop’, a kind of flea market for charitable purposes. Some of my friends from then took it from Mojácar, over time they would get rid of it and he acquired it. My daughter told me that she had read it on social networks, “defends Jim Bryce.

The theory is not at all far-fetched: in her biography of Robert Pattinson, Sarah Oliver tells that the actor appeared at the premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’his foray into the universe of JK Rowling, wearing a “huge red velvet jacket” that he had bought, precisely, in a ‘charity shop’.

Bonus track: what if Robert Pattinson had been in Mojácar?

What Jim Bryce has no doubt about is that Robert Pattinson has never set foot in his bar. Or at least he hasn’t seen it. Yes, other celebrities have done it, she remembers, like Gordon Goodey, the mastermind of the famous assault on the Glasgow train in 1963who found his particular Zihuatanejo in Mojácar since he was released from prison, in 1975, until his death in 2016.

“He has been my most famous client,” the owner of The Cave Bar, whose clientele is made up mostly of British, Irish and “some Spanish friends”. During this time in Almería, Bryce assures that he has seen Mojácar grow “in a very pleasant way”.

However, there is another link between Mojácar and the actor (who, curling the loop of connections, played Lawrence of Arabia in ‘Queen of the Desert’, by Werner Herzog). Or at least a possible link. In July 2012, a message on Twitter reads: “Today I ran into Robert Pattinson at the Mojácar flea market!”.

The author of the post is Cristina Nunezan artist and designer (her creations can be seen on Instagram at the profile @the_nu_concept) who was on holiday in Mojácar with his family. “I was 17 years old and the truth is that I was in shock. She was looking at some things in the stalls and I saw her. I couldn’t even say hello to her and she was embarrassed to ask her for a photo. I was a total ‘Twilight’ fan! My parents remember that I told them: That I have seen Edward! Like crazy (laughs). So imagine… Of course, at least I got a smile“He remembers now, ten years later, in conversation with this newspaper.

Would Pattinson visit Levante Almería, like so many of his compatriots do, as just another tourist? Was he the flea market boy? Will he wear his The Cave Bar jersey again? Questions that, for the moment, remain floating in the air like the brightness of the bat-signal calling the bat man.