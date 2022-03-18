Robert Pattinson, ambassador of Mojácar: the Almeria t-shirt of the new Batman

Evaristo Martinez



Year 2018. Robert Pattinson appears in the Berlinale beside Mia Wasikowska to promote the movie ‘damsel’by David and Nathan Zellner. All the spotlights are focused on the couple, although the spanish press moved to the german festival something catches your eye. The actor, more than a film icon since his rise to fame as Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ saga, wears, in addition to striking yellow pants, a black t-shirt from a local called The Cave Bar located in the “Mojacar beach, Spain”.

“you’re looking good. Robert Pattinson has appeared at the Berlinale 2018 wearing the shirt of a Mojácar bar,” writes the magazine ‘Cinemania’ on his Twitter profile. What “the Hispanic hype of the day” rate it Gregorio Belinchón, from ‘El País’. “My idol: Robert Pattinson and the La Cueva t-shirt on Mojácar beach,” writes Marilo Garcia (@Yonomeaburro), journalist specializing in film and television.

However, the most staunch fans of Pattinson, now turned into ‘The Batman’ in the blockbuster movie adaptation of the DC Comics superhero, they know that It’s not the first time he wore that shirt. In fact, there are photos of the actor with it taken in 2011. And after showing it to the world in Berlin, he has once again acted as Mojácar’s ‘ambassador’ on numerous occasions, walking the garment around the world. But, Does The Cave Bar exist in Mojácar? Who is the author of the design? This is the story that connects the new bat man with the Almeria Levante.