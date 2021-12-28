Robert Pattinson and Chris Hemsworth the most anticipated actors of 2022: the complete ranking

After the ranking of the most anticipated films of 2022, Fandango has also published the list of actors: from Robert Pattinson to Chris Hemsworth, here are the most requested stars of next year.

The ranking of Fandango as every year is divided into two sections, the one dedicated to returning actors as characters already played and the one instead dedicated to actors debuting in a new performance. Let’s see how the two rankings are composed:

2022’s Most Anticipated Returning Performances

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Natalie Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder Zoe Saldana, Avatar 2 Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

2022’s Most Anticipated New Performances

Robert Pattinson, The Batman Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam Christian Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder Issa Rae, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Zoë Kravitz, The Batman

Cinecomics dominate this list, present in nine positions out of ten available slots, with the only exception being the fourth place of Zoe Saldana for the return performance in Avatar 2. The most cited cinecomics is Thor: Love & Thunder, thanks to the three big names of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and ‘rookie’ Christian Bale, while The Batman leads the ranking of new interpretations thanks to Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, whose Catwoman is already conquering fans.

