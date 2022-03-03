Robert Pattinson and his critically acclaimed movies

Robert Pattinson has a long career in the cinema, where several titles stand out. Photo: AFP

Robert Pattinson’s Batman finally hits the screens! After months of waiting, the new movie of the “knight of the night” premiered in Mexico.

In this new installment, the English actor Robert Pattinson he puts on the superhero costume and will seek to silence the critics who rejected his presence as the new “batman”.

Pattinson rose to fame thanks to the saga of “Twilight”where he played the vampire Edward Cullenwhich put him in the stratosphere of fame, making him the “crush” of teenage girls, but pigeonholed him into that role.

At the end of the vampire saga, Pattinson wanted to get rid of that adolescent idol image and sought to be recognized as a character actor and earn the respect of critics and that of a broader public.

So at unotv.com we review some of the roles with which Robert Pattinson he took risks with more complex and mature roles.

The lighthouse

At the end of the 19th century, Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) he is sent by boat to serve as a lighthouse keeper for four weeks on a small, isolated island off the coast of New England, under the supervision of a cantankerous old man named Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe).

The plot of the film is full of surprises and extraordinary twists. A siren and strange visions haunt Pattinson’s character who can only relate to Wake.

Tenet

Armed with a single word, Tenetand fighting for the survival of the planet, The Protagonist travels to a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that transcends the limits of real time.

What he faces is not really travel but “an investment” in the time. This is an exceptional entry in the filmography of Christopher Nolan that he chose Pattinson to play Neil, who helps The Protagonist.

cosmopolitan

In this film he keeps a certain resemblance to bruce wayne: plays a young millionaire of 28 years, cynical and charismatic in equal parts, who is immersed in a process of self-destruction. Directed by David CronenbergPattinson full one of his best performances in the skin of Eric Packer.

high-life

In 2018, Claire Denis directed Juliette Binoche and Robert Pattinson in High Life, a science fiction film that not only involves the most “obvious” aspects of the genre, in this case a trip to space on a suicide mission in relation to the existence of a black hole.

The tape shows a group of convicts who are sent on a mission to space, with no return, in order to extract energy from a rotating black hole. We don’t know what crimes they committed or why they volunteered to go on this trip, but the fact that they’re all there together poses a danger that goes beyond the fact that they’re criminals on death row.

Their survival instincts, however absurd they may be, come to the fore between each activity they must carry out on the ship.

Maps to the Stars

This is Robert Pattinson’s second collaboration with Cronenbergafter Cosmopolis, and is a drama about Hollywood celebrities titled Maps to the Stars.

Julianne Moore gives life to Havana Segrand, an actress in decline who carries the weight of her mother, one of the best-known actresses of the golden age.

John Cusack is Stafford, his therapist, and he is also the father of one of the most popular child actors as the face of a successful franchise.

Mia Wasikowska (who has accompanied Pattinson in several films, by the way) is a young woman named Agatha Weiss who becomes an assistant to Havana. And Pattinson is Jerome, an aspiring actor and writer who drives limousines and meets Agatha, with whom he begins a relationship.

The Devil All the Time

On The Devil All the Time Robert Pattinson plays the new town preacher, who often sleeps with some young women under manipulation in relation to religion.

The film focuses on a young man named Arvin (Tom Holland) that after the death of his mother from cancer and the suicide of his father, he goes to live with his grandmother and his uncle in a small town.