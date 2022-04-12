Robert Pattinson and his epic response on method actors

It seems that the method performance is the topic of debate of the moment in Hollywood. After Mads Mikkelsen criticized them with everything, the actor Will Paulter also questioned to those who caused an insecure and uncomfortable environment on the recording set due to their technique.

Thus, the Internet has been divided between those who support the sayings of these actors and those who remember the great legends who used this technique throughout their careers. all this revived an old Robert Pattinson interview, where he gave an epic answer about method actors.

What did Robert Pattinson say?

At first glance, one might assume that Robert Pattinson is one of the many method actors working in Hollywood. After all, with intense movies like good time Y The Lighthouse, Along with his transformation into Batman, he is known to take his characters seriously.

However, the actor makes it clear that he is not one of those who gets fully into his characters and that he is still in his role when he is off set. This was revealed by him in conversation with Jennifer Lawrence in the special of Variety, Actors on Actors.

On the occasion, he explained that, with characters as intense as that of The Lighthouse, I wouldn’t be able to continue inside the role. “After recording, I was exhausted. It’s kind of cathartic. I don’t know how you could take that home. It seems impossible to me»commented the actor TheBatman.

However, Robert Pattinson also made it clear that he is not a big fan of method actors and questions the roles they choose to apply this technique. “I always say this about people who do method acting: They only do it when they’re playing jerks.”assured the actor between laughs.

“You never see someone being charming with everyone saying they’re so into character”, continued Robert Pattinson who could not help laughing. Of course, he avoided saying names of other actors on the occasion.

Method acting has become controversial in recent times, due to the extreme actions of some like Jared Leto or the vulnerable situation in which others like Lady Gaga and Jeremy Strong. In addition, stars like Mads Mikkelsen have not been shy in criticizing these practices with everything.