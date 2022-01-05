Robert Pattinson and Kurt Cobain’s Batman: what they have in common

In Italy we will have the opportunity to see it at the cinema a day earlier than in the United States: The Batman from Matt Reeves will debut in Italian cinemas on 3 March 2022 and a few days ago a new trailer came out, still only in the original language, entitled The Bat and the Cat. The hype is skyrocketing, indeed perhaps even higher.

At the heart of the new trailer, in addition to the evocative action scenes, is the relationship between Batman and Selina Kyle, better known as the iconic Catwoman. Not surprisingly, the title is right The Bat and the Cat, the bat and the cat, and in the clip the character played by Zoë Kravitz tries to convince the hero played by Robert Pattinson to collaborate with her. You can watch it below:

Robert Pattinson’s Dark Batman is inspired by Kurt Cobain

In The Batman, the new feature film dedicated to dark Knight, will be the former Edward Cullen of the saga of Twilight, Robert Pattinson, to interpret Bruce Wayne, DC Comics’ iconic bat-masked hero previously played by Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

The cast of the new Batman movie boasts other stars of weight like Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Zoë Kravitz, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan and Jayme Lawson.

The Batman is directed by the director Matt Reeves (former director of Cloverfield, among others) and the script was co-written by Reeves with Peter Craig, inspired by Bob Kane’s comics.

The film focuses on the early years as a masked hero of billionaire Bruce Wayne, who is taking his first steps as Batman and will have to face the supervillains. Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and the underworld Carmine Falcon (John Turturro).

Batman, a very strong hero but without superpowers, in the version played by Robert Pattinson differs greatly from the character played before him by the other distinguished colleagues.

In fact, it seems we will have to say goodbye to the billionaire playboy and busy wanderer all exclusive parties and luxury cars, to make room for a tormented, melancholy, gloomy character, in short, as it seems from the images: perfectly fitting the former Twilight vampire.

To confirm that the Batman from Robert Pattinson does not look at all like the previous film versions is the movie director of the film Matt Reeves during an interview with Empire. Reeves pointed out the similarity between Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne and Kurt Cobain, the leader of the Nirvana musical icon of the 90s who committed suicide at 27 in April 1994.

Among other things, the song is present in the first trailer of the film Something in the Way, one of the most famous of Nirvana. Here are the words of the director:

It was then (as he listened Something in the Way during the writing of the script for the first part of The Batman) that I thought that, instead of making Bruce Wayne the playboy we are used to seeing, there was another version of the character: the man who had gone through a great tragedy and had self-enclosed. So I began to find similarities with Last Days by Gus Van Sant and to think of that invented version of Kurt Cobain, locked up in a dilapidated house.

If you are wondering how the choice of the protagonist, the director, fell on Pattinson, always a Empire, said he wanted it after seeing his performance in Good Time, film by the Safdie brothers:

In that film, you could really see her vulnerability and despair, but also feel her strength. I thought it was a good mix of the two. And then there he looks like Kurt Cobain, because he has a rock star look. At the same time, however, you realize that he could also be a man who has segregated himself.

Who is Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend

After being tied to his colleague for years Kristen Stewart, and then for a long time to the singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, since 2019 the actor is engaged to the model and actress Suki Waterhouse.

Do you think you’ve seen it before? The London actress and model took part in some films such as Pusher, Insurgent, write me again And A rainy day in New York by Woody Allen.

Suki Waterhouse And Robert Pattinson they are very discreet, they care about their privacy, and as evidenced by the actress’s Instagram profile they prefer their love to stay out of the spotlight.

They have been together since 2019, and a person close to the couple would have revealed a few months ago that the two, without haste, have every intention of to get married, and that the actor’s family of Batman would love the Waterhouse.