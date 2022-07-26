Robert Pattinson and Mila Kunis, among the celebrities with bad hygiene habits

Around the world there are infinite beliefs and cultures, which causes disagreements between them regarding customs and daily chores. For this reason, many people, including celebrities, do not meet the hygiene habits hegemonic of Western communities.

In fact, in many interviews, several fans have been surprised by the hygiene routines followed by their idols who, for personal or environmental reasons, decide not to clean themselves in the way that you might be used to.

We tell you the most famous cases.

Jake Gyllenhaal

The actor known for movies like ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘spider-man: far from home‘ Y ‘Donnie Darko‘ confessed in an interview during 2021 with ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine, in which he was asked about his bathroom routine, that he did not see it as something necessary every day.

“More and more I find that bathing is less necessary, sometimes.” In addition, he added that he understands that bad breath does not get anyone anywhere, but when it comes to showering, the story is different.

“I think there is a whole world of not bathing that is also very useful for the maintenance of the skin, and we cleanse ourselves naturally.”

Brad Pitt

During the recording of one of his most famous films: ‘Inglourious Basterds’, pitt He told Eli Roth, his co-star at the time, about some tricks he used to save time.

According to what Roth told ‘People’ magazine, Pitt advised him that when he didn’t have time to take a shower, which, it seems, usually happened to him, he should use baby wipes to clean under his armpits and some other things. body parts.

Apparently, Pitt advised him this in 2009, when he was still living with his six children and Angelina Jolie, his ex-wife, and did not have time to bathe so often.

As Roth told ‘People’, Pitt told him, “I’m being pissed on all day. I don’t have time to take a shower.”

Robert Pattinson

The renowned English actor who played Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ saga mentioned to the medium ‘Extra’, while promoting this same film, that he was not a big fan of washing his hair.

In fact, he even confessed that he had gone up to six weeks without washing it because he “didn’t see the point” in doing so.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, who also shares two children, shared on Dax Shepard’s podcast called ‘Armchair Expert’ that their children do not bathe as regularly as many other minors.

In fact, Kutcher commented: “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. If not, there is no point in doing it”, referring to the children of him. To this, Kunis also added that as a child she did not bathe much because in Ukraine, where she was born, there was not much hot water.

When the couple discussed their hygiene habits on the podcast, several of their followers wrote to them that it could affect their children.

However, a pediatric dermatologist named Dr. Kelly Cordoro spoke in the ‘New York Times’ about this bathing routine and stated that it is not really recommended to bathe young children so often because it can affect their skin and make it dry.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Another of the most recognized couples in Hollywood also uses the same method as Kunis and Kusher. In an interview with ‘The View’, the couple admitted that, although they used to put together a bath routine every night for their daughters, at some point, this was lost.

Because of this, Kristen commented, “I’m a fan of waiting for the smell. If you can smell something, that’s biology’s way of telling you to clean yourself up, that’s a red flag.”

Shia LaBeouf

The actor from films such as ‘Transformers’ and ‘Fury’ commented in an interview with Sean Evans on the ‘First we Feast’ program that, in preparation for the role he had in the latter film, in which he played a soldier during the World War II, decided not to bathe.

This was also done to connect with his character and keep all the people “present” in the recording and the theme of the film.

