Robert Pattinson and other careers in Hollywood that have gone from less to more

When the news leaked in May 2019 that the British Robert Pattinson “sounded” to be the new Batman, the actor’s name was a trend, but more because of the disappointment of the fans of this comic superhero. Pattinson was described as a bad actor, they mocked saying that his suit would have led lights and generated massive outrage that after the premiere of the film has faded. The actor showed that if at the beginning of his career he failed to convince with his performance, his journey has been on the rise, and he is not the only one that has happened to him (see boxes). In an interview for MTV News, the British actor reflected on the unfavorable reaction that occurred in the followers of the dark knight, and although he stated that it was less harsh than when he was announced as the protagonist of Twilight (nobody knew him), it was difficult.

The perfect moment? batman managed to be the best theatrical debut this year and the second best theatrical debut of a film since the pandemic (behind Spider-Man: No Way Home). Pattinson’s batman has convinced critics, media and followers. For film critic Yennifer Uribe, Pattinson’s career has climbed little by little, “and that speaks not only of the directors under whom he has been in charge, but of a perseverance, a resistance.” Before batman had very good movies that people do not know as good time or The lighthouse. With The Batman, perhaps the ideal time has come to move away from the “bad actor” facade. That an actor always present good performances depends on many variables, explains Fernando Velásquez, professor at the Theater Department of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Antioquia: “The direction, the type of project, for example. And that occurs in the history of great actors. If one thinks of a Marlon Brando or those great legends, all of their productions are not excellent, but they stand out for two or three that had memorable performances and that gives them fame and recognition, but not everything they do is masterful” . Other cases Just like Pattinson, there have been other actors who may not have given their best. performance at the beginning of their careers, but little by little they have consolidated. Film critics believe that the same thing that happened to the Briton happened to his co-star of Twilight Kristen Stewart, who is now nominated for an Oscar for her role in spencer. Other names of great stars with complicated beginnings were Mathew McCornague, Ben Affleck, Keanu Reves, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger and Sandra Bullock herself. Professor Velásquez remembers, for example, Sofía Loren. “She has (as far as acting) a few blunders, she also has wonderful ones.” He insists that it is always very relative. Uribe adds that it also has a lot to do with typecasting, with audiences labeling an actor, “associating him forever with a character, that at some point can be positive if it is about being loved and remembered, but it is negative because it is difficult to break that imaginary and it can limit it to be chosen for other characters”. This “typecasting” occurs for two reasons: because they remain in the same role as happened with Daniel Radcliffe with Harry Potter (and who has tried to get out of that mold) or Jim Parsons who played Sheldon Cooper for 12 years in The Big Band Theoryor because they are the typical “something”: The thug, the femme fatale, the bad Latino”, explains Uribe. That has happened with actors like Danny Trejo, the “typical Mexican villain”, to give an example.

the art of acting Standing out in this career is a mixture of teamwork and the ability of the artist. Professor Velásquez explains that there is a bit of everything, and at all levels –from the local stage to Hollywood–: natural, spontaneous actors who have never been to a school, to an academy and who become as good as a trained actor. . To remember some cases: Jennifer Lawrence and Joaquin Phoenix, both Oscar winners. And there are those who study a career. “The academy provides a series of guarantees for an actor: that he is not repeated or labeled (that he is always doing the same thing), these are things that normally do not happen for the actor trained in school, because it is the first thing that you learn when you study acting, that each character has its own characteristics, moves in a different environment”, reiterates Velásquez.

What is a good actor? Regardless of whether he has studied or not, for the UdeA professor, a good actor (or actress) on the current stage is someone who is sensitive, “who is capable of believing the story in film, television or theater. She is the one who manages a level of truth in what she does, that is essential. There is no room for exhibitionism or vanity, that is no longer the current, the world today demands a lot of dedication from the actor, in the end the viewer is the one who is going to let himself be carried away by a truth that is being proposed either from the stage or from the screen ” . Although there are still critics of Pattinson, those who believed in him are also on another shore and as his co-star in The Batman, Zoë Kravitz, told him in that interview with MTV: “It’s because you’re a good actor.” Perhaps not everyone had seen it.

Some examples

Morgan Freeman

This American actor, now 84 years old, has said in repeated interviews that success came too late. His start on television in the 1960s and 1970s was in small roles. He was 50 years old when he got noticed with memorable performances like in the movie Street Smart (42nd Street Reporter)with which he received his first Oscar nomination. Mathew mcconaughey

Media, such as GQ magazine, detail that the problem of McConaughey was not a weak acting start but rather that he was “led to the easy, and burn more than necessary with romantic comedies.” Fortunately, this actor found his way with the film Dallas Buyers Club: The homeless club (for which he won the Oscar) and the series True Detective. Sandra Bullock

Her beginnings in comedy led her towards this genre, although she herself tried to change the perspective with dramas like 28 days and Crash, with which he began to show his ability to act in dramatic productions. Precisely in two of these he received his Oscar nomination: Gravity and The Blind Side: A Possible Dream, for which he won. Michael Keaton