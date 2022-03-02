Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz burst out laughing in ‘El Hormiguero’ seeing their transformation into other actors | Film and Television

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz They are on world promo for the premiere of batman, the movie in which he becomes the bat superhero and she becomes Catwoman. And how could it be otherwise they have gone to have fun the anthillalbeit electronically.

They have had a great time, they have explained the complexity of their costumes and have laughed with Petanque and canyons who have wanted to emulate their guests by dressing up as superheroes. The ants have prepared one of their surrealist sections for them: The Robertpattin-sonizer and the zoëkravitziador.

The thing was select the face of some of the actors with whom they have worked or have something to do with them and mix them with their own. To overcome the challenge they had to guess who the chosen ones were before the transformation was completed.

The game starts

The first to compete was Zoë who quickly guessed that her face was going to transform into that of Halle Berry, and it wasn’t easy because the two actresses look a lot alike. There was also a certain resemblance between Robert and the actor in his first transformation: Daniel Radcliffe.

The following transformation made both actors laugh and Zoë did not hesitate to ensure that being turned into Nicole Kidman It was “like a nightmare, I have a very strange face”.

Zoë had to help her partner guess her next transformation. “This is also a nightmare,” she assured her before revealing that it was Al Pacino. “The truth is that I don’t look much alike,” said the actor.

It remained to see Zoë become her friend Jennifer Lawrence or Charlize Theron and Robert in Willem Dafoewhich took him no time at all to guess, just like Benicio, the bull. Her cheekbones and dark circles gave them away.

Both have shown that they have a great sense of humor and that they have a very good eye because they have guessed them all.

Their suits

The laughs have also been recurrent when they have talked about how complicated their characters’ costumes were. “It took me a lot of people to put it on and take it off because it is super tight and, furthermore, he had very long nails and it was very difficult to handle and they broke and tore, the truth is that an army was needed, it was not easy. In the film it seemed easy, but no, ”said Zoë.

As for Robert, he has confessed that “the only complicated thing is when you have to go through a narrow corridor and you can go in, but you can’t turn around. And if you go to the bathroom and so on, that’s very complicated. You had to go in backwards.”

So that later they say that the actors live very well.