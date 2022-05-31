Entertainment

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Channel Their Inner Bat and Cat at “The Batman” Premiere in London

Photo of James James1 hour ago
1 minute read

The actors look very sexy on the red carpet.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz attended the premiere of batman London at the BFI IMAX Waterloo, and they couldn’t have looked hotter. Both actors wore black, similar to their characters in the film.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz attend “The Batman” special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz attend a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Kravitz, who plays Selena Kyle, aka Catwoman, wore a cut-out black dress from Saint Laurent, which perfectly highlighted her curves. She accessorized with jewelry, bangs, and a low bun. On the other hand, Pattinson ditched her batsuit for an oversized suit. the star of good time He wore a black turtleneck and an oversized gray blazer with matching pants.

Kravitz recently opened up about the pressure that comes with looking a certain way at social events. As a result of receiving violent criticism for her dress at the 2021 Met Gala, the student of High Fidelity took a break from social media.

