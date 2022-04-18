Robert Pattinson: Batman from reflection

Robert Pattinson said: “Batman is literally the only comic book character I would do.” / Courtesy: Warner Bros.

How did you get the lead role in “The Batman”?

I think I accidentally planted the seed. Actually, to be honest, I think I was definitely looking for it. I remember talking to various people for a long time on the subject saying, “So what’s going on with The Batman?” But it didn’t really fit into the kind of stuff he was doing at the time. However, Batman is literally the only comic book character he would do. I thought he was completely out of range too. I didn’t realize that Matt Reeves was also thinking about me.

What did you think about your version of this character when you first heard or read the script?

It’s funny, because I didn’t notice anything and it felt so different at first…and it’s because Bruce is not a playboy and he’s not in control. Normally, in all the other movies, he’s in control of the delineation of when he’s Bruce in public and when he’s Batman, and he can switch at will. Whereas, in this movie, he’s basically Batman all the time, in a way; he has simply let Bruce disappear. Wayne as a person begins to wake up as the story progresses, but he only thinks: “I just want to leave everything.”

Is Batman in the service of finding Bruce Wayne and not the other way around?

Exactly. Just like you just described.

The character has to start drawing on his intellect, which is what separates Batman from most superheroes. How did he begin to switch from raw energy and anger to reflecting on the crime he must solve?

Yes, it’s still from an instinctive place, but it’s a different kind of instinct. I think the interesting part is that he’s trying to think a lot more… The questions that the Riddler ends up asking help him to go a little further, to know more.

Do you think that all these questions result in also questioning the personal side of Bruce Wayne?

Even as hard as he tries to bury his past and bury the baggage of being Bruce Wayne, all these unanswered questions still haunt him and he can’t help but be drawn to them. It’s interesting… There’s something so strange about his character. Is not the. There is something deeper… he is not a normal person.

Zoë Kravitz said that after the first time she saw him in the suit on set, she said, “He’s Batman!” How did he feel in that suit?

As we were developing it, I kept saying that I wanted to do certain things in motion, because there were long dialogue scenes and only short sequences that required body language, and I wanted to make them as real as possible. When I finally tried the whole outfit on, I just remember putting it on and sitting there and chuckling. It feels crazy to put it on the first time. You look in the mirror and you can’t believe it.

Is it a bit surreal to have that suit on?

Yes… but not a little bit, it’s totally surreal.

“The Batman” has a cast of great figures, how has it been working with Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright?

They are all very talented. I have known Zoë for a long time, and when she came for the screen test, she was so beautiful. She was born to play the part. And it’s kind of thoughtful, when you see someone else doing it, she makes you that much more enthusiastic. It’s the same as seeing Matt literally not leave the editing room until 2:00 am every day. Jeffrey, I have been a huge fan of yours for years. And it’s nice when you see people who are so dedicated. And Andy too, he is the sweetest person in the world. The experience was great.

One of the vital elements within the DC universe is the batmobile. How would you define it?

It’s very cool. And totally manageable. I remember the first time I saw it, I was supposed to see if I could fit in it with the cover on, and I didn’t really realize that you could actually drive it. Some of the things you see in the film are simpler than they seem. In the car chase, for example, that’s me, I’m driving it. It was very, very exciting.

Speaking of that scene, what can you say about Colin Farrell as the Penguin?

In fact, on my first rehearsal with him I had no idea it was him. I don’t think almost anyone did. And no one had even shown me a picture of the costume and makeup she was wearing. And then we did rehearsal the next day and he only had his head characterized, but he was wearing normal clothes, and it was one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen in my life.