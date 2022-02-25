Robert Pattinson calls out Zoe Kravitz for being a ‘Twilight’ hater

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz they have a lot of chemistry both in the fiction of the last movie ‘TheBatman’, as out of it. This is how we have been able to see it in the various interviews they have granted to promote the new version of the DC superhero. On this occasion, Pattinson has accused Kravitz to be a real hater of the ‘Twilight’ saga.

‘The Batman’ It will hit theaters on March 4, and we already know many anecdotes about the filming and the relationship between its protagonists. In a recent interview we were able to find out what demanding that the shoot has been. In fact, on the first day of filming, Zoe Kravitz was done drenched in Robert Pattinson’s sweat.

Robert Pattinson’s past that Zoe Kravitz doesn’t like

Now, in a recent interview, Robert Pattinson has joked about his past as Edward Cullen in ‘Twilight, and has accused his co-star of being a complete hater of the saga.

The video has been shared on People magazine’s TikTok account, in which we can see Zoe Kraitz admitting she was never really a ‘Twilight’ fan: “I remember that I saw the first movie, but only because a friend forced me to go with her. I don’t even remember it very well.”

To which Robert Pattinson said with a laugh: “It’s not even cool anymore to be a ‘Twilight’ hater‘. That stayed in 2010.” They both laughed at the situation and finally Zoe apologized, “‘Twilight’ just doesn’t suit me.”

Pattinson worked very hard for ‘The Batman’

Despite being critical of the role that catapulted the actor to fame, Kravitz has praised on several occasions the great job pattinson al plays Bruce Wayne, stating that he is “pefect” for the role.

In fact, Robert Pattinson got fully into his characterto such an extent that the actor has recognized have felt “very lonely”by the nature of the film and the superhero himself: “It’s a sad movie. It’s about him trying to find some element of hope in himself, and not just in the city.”

