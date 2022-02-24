Robert Pattinson confesses that since he was a child he already felt Batman

Drafting

Robert Pattinson used to dress up as Batman during “all his childhood”, as the British actor confessed during the premiere, in his native London, of batmanthe long-awaited film from director Matt Reeves about the genesis of the tormented DC Comics superhero.

“This is weird to me,” Pattinson, 35, warned on the red carpet at yesterday’s screening at the BFI IMAX in Waterloo, “I would be so curious what my childhood self would think of this.”

The actor, who rose to world fame with the film saga of twilight (Twilight), follows in the footsteps of Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and, more recently, Ben Affleck, among others, to play BruceWayne and his hooded alter ego batman.

“It’s just amazing to be part of the same clique,” he said, noting that performing with a mask on was “surprisingly difficult.”

“I grew up with Adam West (playing Batman). I think my costume as a kid was an Adam West one,” he added.

“GATÚBELA” ATTRACT THE LOOKS

Californian actress Zoë Kravitz, who batman embodies Selina / Catwomanturned heads at the premiere wearing a YSL dress with a bat-signal neckline.

“Matt wanted to explore selina as a three-dimensional human being and meeting her so early in history before she was Catwomanit’s something we haven’t necessarily seen before,” Kravitz said.

batman It will be released in theaters on March 4.

