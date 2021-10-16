Robert Pattinson convinces as Batman

After the success of last year, the second edition of the DC FanDome, the largest global streaming fan experience organized by Warner Bros. A free virtual event that once again invited fans from all over the world (on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter) to immerse themselves in DC superhero multiverse Comics, and to celebrate the stars and creators of their favorite movies, live and animated television series, games, comic books, home entertainment, and more.

In this context, a new, adrenaline-fueled, trailer of the expected return of the Bat Man.

The “Batman” from Matt Reeves has the face of Robert Pattinson, the actor who has now shrugged off the role that launched and scored him (Edward di Twilight), and who has confirmed his acting talent over the years, working alongside directors such as David Cronenberg And Christopher Nolan.

As Bruce Wayne is directed by Matt Reeves, who made the streets of Gotham even more dangerous. This is shown in the new trailer, released exclusively during the virtual event, which kept fans in suspense.

Two minutes and forty seconds that offer more than a long-awaited film, which has suffered several delays during the production phase due to the implications of the pandemic.

To open the dance a bitter enemy of Batman, perhaps the most awaited, the Riddler, interpreted by Paul Dano. The reference is unmistakable, with the cup of cappuccino and the foam forming a question mark, the trademark of the villan of Gotham.

“Fear is a weapon” and for #Batman it is perhaps the most powerful. Rain falling like sweat on the bulletproof suit. Pattinson’s Batman is rough and rough, and he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty. He is covered with scars on his back, like a past he cannot leave behind, and he prefers the metallic taste of his fists to technological trinkets.

More physical, more determined and angry.

It will undermine from the hearts of the fans Ben Affleck? Who well had been able to represent the avenger of Gotham.

As a historical antagonist there is Penguin, with a Colin Farell unrecognizable, a Selina – Catwoman who has the intriguing charm of Zoe Kravitz, and that in one scene is very reminiscent of Closer’s Natalie Portman, with her unmistakable pink wig.

The trailer closes with a heart-pounding chase, with a Penguin singing victory too soon, and Batman comes out engulfed in flames, with the title of the film arriving on an upside-down scene, which finally reveals the long-awaited date: March 4, 2022.

Alongside Pattinson, they star as Gotham’s famous and infamous characters, Zoë Kravitz, as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon of the GCPD; John Turturro And Peter Sarsgaard, in the role of the Gotham District Attorney.