Robert Pattinson Defends Twilight Against Zoe Kravitz’s Comments

Twilight was one of the sagas, along with Harry Potter, that gave rise to bringing youth books to the big screen and it is that these readings created a cluster of followers that despite time continue to persist in the world of the internet and one of the protagonists, who now sterilizes a bat is Robert Pattinson.

The Twilight Saga was undoubtedly a turning point in Pattinson’s career, so it was no surprise when the actor defended vampire love tapes to his co-star, Zoe Kravitz, in a response to the media.

In an interview for People magazine, Pattinson and Kravitz had some fun times while chatting about the new movie.

At some point in the conversation, they started talking about the Twilight tapes, a situation that led to Kravitz to confess that she had never seen any of these popular filmsaccepting that it was not his thing.

Robert Pattinson did not believe the words of the actress, “Yes, of course” he exclaimed sarcastically. “It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore”joked the actor, to which Kravitz replied: “I don’t hate her, I just didn’t see her”. Pattinson continued the hilarious exchange, saying, “That’s so 2010.”

Although moments later, the actress stammered that it was a misunderstanding and that she had actually seen the tape with her best friend Sky.

“No, it’s a lie, wait. Yes I saw it once: my best friend Sky took me to see it But the truth is that I don’t remember it at all.

Zoë Kravitz says to Robert Pattinson that she didn’t watch Twilight. “It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore. That’s so 2010.” pic.twitter.com/jEtTIR9L2n — Robert Pattinson Photos (@pattinsonphotos) February 24, 2022

