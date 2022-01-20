“Robert Pattinson does not train”, the joke that haunts him

Robert Pattinson made a joke that he wasn’t physically training for The Batman, but now the joke seems to haunt him again

The Batman by Matt Reeves is just under two months away from release, a time scheduled for June 2021 due to the pandemic. Robert Pattinson will play the role of Bruce Wayne in his second year as a Masked Crusader to solve a series of murders, signed the Riddler from Paul Dano, which shakes Gotham’s elite. Despite the intention to explore the detective side of the character, still unreleased on the big screen, the film remains a cinecomic with all the expectations of the case.

During a new interview with Movie Maker, Pattinson made it clear what he meant when he joked about his prep training for the role. It was 2020 when production had stopped due to COVID, which the actor, just at the beginning of his work on the character, said: “I think if you are training all the time, you are part of the problem“.

Thus followed the automatic conclusion of the audience that Robert Pattinson he was not gaining muscle mass or burning fat. He recently confirmed that he trained for the role, and that these silly jokes still haunt him. Although now he can laugh about it: “This has really come back to haunt me. I always think it’s very embarrassing to talk about how you are training. I think it’s an English thing. Unless you’re in the most incredible form, where people are genuinely curious, saying, ‘How did you achieve, like, physical perfection?’ or other. You’re playing Batman. You have to train. I think I did the interview when I was in solitary confinement, even in England… I was in lower training fitness. “

As the actor explained, playing Batman takes a certain level of fitness. However, it is now clear that he did not want to strain for the type of physique he was Chris Hemsworth or Dwayne Johnson typically reach. For their respective comic book characters the sculpted arms make sense. For Pattinson in The Batman, it seems like one more approach slender work best for this Bruce Wayne.

Read also The Batman: the duration of the cinecomic DC is dizzying!