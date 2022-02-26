Robert Pattinson had a ‘major panic attack’ during his audition with Zoë Kravitz for ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz are poised to be the next power duo in the DC Universe. The actors star the batman, soon in theaters around the world. And during the press tour for the upcoming movie, Pattinson and Kravitz opened up about their audition process.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz play Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle in ‘The Batman’

the batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Selina Kyle/Catwoman. As many fans know, Bruce and Selina have a tumultuous history in the comics. They are often depicted as love interests, but frequently fight on opposite sides.

Bruce and Selina will meet for the first time in the batman as she searches for her missing roommate, and Bruce is in his second year of vigilantism.

the batman‘s synopsis reads: “Two years of stalking the streets as Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has driven Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he meets the likes of Selina Kyle, Oswald Cobblepot, Carmine Falcone and Riddler.

While Bruce and Selina will have conflicting morals in the batman, it is clear that there will be a lot of romantic tension between them. Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s chemistry will make sure of that.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz talk about their auditions

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz described their audition process for the batman. Pattinson had already landed the role when Kravitz was brought in for a chemistry test.

“The chemistry reading was really intense,” Kravitz revealed. “Rob was wearing the bat suit, and it was a proper camera test with the [Director of Photography] there and everything on a set. It wasn’t just reading lines in a room. So she was intimidating, to say the least.”

The first thing Kravitz had to do was remove his motorcycle helmet. She said: “That made me feel a bit anxious. It is tremendously difficult to take off a helmet and look great, not to get it stuck on your head or your hair to look weird. I was convinced that it was going to be my downfall.”

Pattinson added: “The first time I said lines from the script was in Zoë’s screen test. At first they had this idea that they wanted her to be taller, so she basically she had on high-heeled sneakers and I was wobbling around in this weird Batman outfit. The camera isn’t even on me, it’s in the back of my head, and I’m literally having this big panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who’s trying to get the part.”

The actors immediately formed a connection during their audition.

Matt Reeves, the director of the batmantold Entertainment Weekly, “[Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz] really connected [during their audition]. Everyone could see that there was something really special between them.”

Reeves was determined to find the right actors to play the roles of Batman and Catwoman because their love story “is absolutely central” to the film.

“Pretty quickly they make a pretty strong connection, and I think they’re both trying to ignore that,” Kravtiz said of the characters of Bruce and Selina in the batman. “They are both very surprised to feel a connection with someone because that is quite rare for them. It takes us both out of our comfort zone.”

Added Pattinson: “Bruce created Batman in this very binary worldview where [believes] There are bad guys and there are victims. Selina arrives and he says, ‘Well, you’re a thief. You’re basically the same as the Penguin’ and yet…there’s something about her that I recognize. It goes against her judgment instantly.”

the batmanstarring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, opens exclusively in theaters on March 4.

