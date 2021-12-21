Robert Pattinson has revealed that his Bruce Wayne from The Batman is inspired by Kurt Cobain

It was now clear that the Bruce Wayne played by Robert Pattinson in the next Batman film was particularly dark and tormented, but that said, no one would have ever imagined that for his version of Bat Man the former star of Twilight could have been inspired by an artist like Kurt Cobain, former leader of Nirvana. The director of The Batman Matt Reeves, who in the course of an interview said that to make the hooded hero of Gotham City more believable and real, he thought for a long time about the figure of Kurt Cobain (killed with a shot of forges in his Seattle home April 8, 1994), in order to give a darker touch to his Bruce, today more than ever tormented and torn between good and evil.

«When I write I always listen to music and while I was making the first act of the film I put on Something In The Way of Nirvana “ explained Matt, unintentionally revealing the reason why this song was chosen for the trailer of the film. “It was at that moment that it occurred to me that, rather than making Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve always seen, first there’s another version that has gone through a great tragedy. So I started making this link between Last Days by Gus Van Sant “, explained the director referring to the 2005 film that tells the last days of the Nirvana singer” and the idea of ​​this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain who lives in this type of ruined manor “, he continued Reeves.

If until now we had always seen Batman in the role of the inveterate womanizer able to bring down at his feet any woman present on planet earth (including Catwoman, now played by the talented Zoë Kravitz), here is that the Bat Man of today is much less sure of himself than Christian Bale’s versions of Ben Affleck and this, like it or not, also negatively affects his relationship with women.

A multifaceted and complex character who, however, thanks to Pattinson’s immense talent, was perfectly represented making Matt proud. “In the movie Good Time Robert made his vulnerability and despair felt, but you could also feel his power “explained the director who, after seeing that interpretation of the former star of Harry Potter, he realized that the 35-year-old was the man he was looking for «I thought it was a great mix. Robert has the charm of the rock star of Kurt Cobain and at the same time it looks like he could be jailed. ”

A Batman light years away from what we have always been used to seeing on the big screen and this not only because of his vulnerability, but also because of the lesser amount of ultra-technological gadgets he has and his disposition and the home soul of the young man. Wayne. “Bruce is in hiding,” said Pattinson about his character: “He’s not worldly at all and he’s building all these little things by himself with Alfred”, or his trusty butler who will remain by his side for years to come.

A difference between the Batman of yesterday and that of today which is also clearly visible from the hero’s Batsuit, much more ruined and unkempt than the one we are used to seeing. “Bruce has been out every night for the past two years and been beaten, shot, stabbed and even burned, and that shows.” explained the former actor of Kristen Stewart today engaged to Suki Waterhouse, whose new cinematic adventure fascinates and intrigues, as it is completely different from all the previous ones. Now we just have to wait patiently March 4, 2022, the date scheduled for the release of the film The Batman where, in addition to the new version of Bruce Wayne, we can’t wait to witness the story between Bat Man and Catwoman.

