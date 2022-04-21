Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world, according to a plastic surgeon. This is the ranking!

Although the beauty It is something very subjective, science has ruled on this issue. And it is that the London surgeon Julian da Silva has conducted a study based on The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

Da Silva has thus managed to name and surname the most handsome man in the world, analyzing the faces of many celebrities from around the world, based on the golden ratio, created by the Greeks so that their sculptures were as beautiful as possible, just as the surgeon explains on his Instagram, “was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.” A beauty, yes, basically focused on the face and not the body.

Thus, combining the percentages of perfection in eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and face shape, the most beautiful man in the world is 92.15% perfect, lacking 7.5% to reach 100% and his name is Robert Pattinson, London-based actor most famous for his roles in Twilight and Batman.

Behind him other irresistible and highly attractive faces that are well known:

henry cavill Bradley Cooper Brad Pitt

The actor has positioned himself in first place thanks to his 95.1% perfection in the chin and 94.7% in the eyes, the lips, however, have been scored with 82 percent, which has not allowed him achieve one hundred percent perfection.

And it seems that for the Greek canon of beauty, the actor has too thin lips, especially the lower lip, although he makes up for it with his eyes, which are of a perfect size and without bags, thus fitting perfectly into the canons of physiognomy of greek sculptures.

The aesthetic doctor already carried out this same study three years ago in relation to female beautyobtaining the first place in the same model Bella Hadidfollowed by Beyoncé, Amber Heard, Ariadna Grande, Taylor Swift, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Katy Perry and Kara Cara Delevingne, in the following positions.