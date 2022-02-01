Robert Pattinson loves all movie Batman

While most Batman fans don’t like some cinematic versions of the superhero, Robert Pattinson, who plays the character in The Batman, doesn’t feel like criticizing any of them. The actor’s statement.

Robert Pattinson he is so proud to have played Batman in The Batman, which arrives in theaters on March 3, who does not feel like criticizing any of the films starring the DC Comics superhero that has also fallen to him. Sure, many of the above Batman they were profoundly different from his, which appears to be somber, restless, haunted and certainly not heroic, as he himself has explained on several occasions. But the world is beautiful because it is varied according to the actor, and every director has the right to offer the audience their own vision of such a famous character.

Read also The Batman: for Matt Reeves influences in Taxi Driver, Chinatown and … Kurt Cobain

Robert Pattinson fans of all Batman

If it is true that the first dates back to 1943 Batman on the big screen, thanks to a film serial in fifteen episodes in which the superhero had the face of Lewis Wilson, is from the movie Tim Burton Batman (starring Michael Keaton) that the character has become an icon of the seventh art. As we all know, the ones who wore his costume were Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck. Well, a Pattinson they like all its versions, as he stated in an interview with Total Film. Here are his words:

Speaking of cartoon characters and cinecomics, I can say that I have seen all the films released on Batman, which I cannot say I have done in any other case. I couldn’t wait for a new one to come out. They always had a certain charm on me, and at the same time, while I was aware of the amount of films dedicated to the character, there were none that I considered ugly. People throw mud on some of them, but I think they’re not that bad. All of them reach their goal and are really interesting, when considered in their context. I don’t know, I’ve always had a curious feeling about it, but I’ve always loved the character.

Read also The Batman: Pattinson had to wear another Batman costume for the screen test

Obviously everyone has their own tastes on the various Batman, but from this statement we understand how much Robert Pattinson cares about the character and how much he has analyzed and studied him, which bodes well. Of course, once it’s out The Batman, everyone’s personal ranking will change, and we’ll see if the new one Bruce Wayne will exceed, for example, that brought to the cinema by Christian Bale And Christopher Nolan.