Robert Pattinson once thought Kristen Stewart was a better actor than him

Robert Pattinson may be highly regarded as a standout actor by many in the industry. But during his Twilight days, he felt his co-star, Kristen Stewart, was a superior actor.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart | Ian Gavan/Getty Images

When Pattinson first auditioned with Stewart for the Twilight movie, it was Stewart who endorsed the actor. This was because Stewart was quite confident in Pattinson’s abilities after rehearsing with him.

“It was so clear who was working,” he once told The New Yorker.

She felt that she and Pattinson had the right approach to act. For her, Pattinson had an “intellectual approach combined with ‘This I give a shit, but I’ll make this cante’. And I was like, ‘Ugh, the same’ ‘.

While Stewart was impressed by Pattinson, Pattinson admitted to feeling another emotion towards him. panic room actor.

“I was a little intimidated by Kristen [Stewart] in my hearing. So I played as a guy who was much punished for everything. I do not think anyone else has done so. I think focused on the aspect of trust. If you read the book, you know that he is the perfect man, the perfect man. If you are a man, you have certain ideals about what you think is attractive, “he said after talking to Time.

Robert Pattinson thought Kristen Stewart was a better actor than him

Pattinson had been a bit critical of his performance in the past. At one point, the actor didn’t even consider what he was doing as acting. It was the reason Pattinson saw Stewart as a better actor. According The lighthouse star, Stewart could do things when he acted he could not.

“Kristen does not give up. She stands her ground, and that’s hard to do,” Pattinson once told Harper’s Bazaar. “I really do not know how to act. I’m like guessing everything. … Although I can conceptualize things, she can actually do it. I can do something so complex and then say: That was a pout 27 ‘ “.

Why is Robert Pattinson against method acting?

Although he may not have considered himself an actor early in his career, many of Pattinson’s fans might argue otherwise. But method acting isn’t a strategy Pattinson normally pleads for in his performances to get into character. Talking to Jennifer Lopez at Variety’s Actors on actors, Shared that it would be difficult to get a character home with him. Especially when he plays roles as complex as the role he played in The lighthouse.

“We were doing these scenes completely wild and literally after a take, you were exhausted. It’s kind of cathartic. I do not know how you would be able to bring home paper. It would be impossible, “she said.

the batman star also felt that actors often display negative behavior whenever they get involved. It was also another undesirable trait that she had towards the acting method.

“I always say that people who act according to the method only see people when they act like an idiot,” Pattinson said. “You never see someone being charming to everyone while he has such a deep character.”

