Entertainment

Robert Pattinson once thought Kristen Stewart was a better actor than him

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Robert Pattinson may be highly regarded as a standout actor by many in the industry. But during his Twilight days, he felt his co-star, Kristen Stewart, was a superior actor.

Robert Pattinson once revealed that he was intimidated by Kristen Stewart

When Pattinson first auditioned with Stewart for the Twilight movie, it was Stewart who endorsed the actor. This was because Stewart was quite confident in Pattinson’s abilities after rehearsing with him.

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Top essential films to watch today on Netflix United States

1 min ago

Omara Portuondo shares an emotional message with Gaby Moreno

12 mins ago

Doctor Strange 2’s New Captain Marvel Has A Secret Connection To The MCU

14 mins ago

“It is impossible for me to do more concerts”

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button