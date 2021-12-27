Robert Pattinson ready for a new Batman trilogy
Robert Pattinson is Batman in the new version of Matt Reeves – Credit: Warner Bros.
December 21, 2021
from Giovanni Teolis
The actor would have already given his availability and also ideas on the development of the character
It has not yet been released in theaters, yet there is already talk of the possibility that the new Batman played by Robert Pattinson may also return in other new films.
Why not, maybe in a new trilogy, just as happened to Christian Bale in the one created by Christopher Nolan.
To push towards this solution never discussed up to now there would be Robert Pattinson who would have already expressed to the production not only the willingness to play the role of the Dark Knight in two other new films, but also his own idea on how to develop the his character.
The new The Batman of the director Matt Reeves it was born to be a stand alone film, a film in its own right, but everything could change, even in the face of important results at the box office by virtue of an increasingly spasmodic wait. And that there are already some first openings to a possible change of scenery, as evidenced by the recent words of the producer of the film Dylan Clark to Empire magazine:
“As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is that we can lay the foundations on which to build more stories. Which is not to say that there aren’t any aspects already planned on the fringes of Matt Reeves’ film: a series of spin-off series. offs for HBO Max are in the works, including the Gotham PD series and, reportedly, a series dedicated to Colin Farrell’s Penguin. But if no one is talking about crossover or specific plans for the sequel yet, Robert Pattinson has already voiced the desire to continue and has already thought about where his version of Bruce Wayne would lead if future episodes of the saga materialized. ‘I created a kind of map to understand in which direction Bruce’s psychology would grow in two other films’ revealed. ‘I’d like to do it’. “