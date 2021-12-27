Robert Pattinson ready for a new Batman trilogy

CINEMA





The actor would have already given his availability and also ideas on the development of the character

It has not yet been released in theaters, yet there is already talk of the possibility that the new Batman played by Robert Pattinson may also return in other new films.

Why not, maybe in a new trilogy, just as happened to Christian Bale in the one created by Christopher Nolan.

To push towards this solution never discussed up to now there would be Robert Pattinson who would have already expressed to the production not only the willingness to play the role of the Dark Knight in two other new films, but also his own idea on how to develop the his character.

The new The Batman of the director Matt Reeves it was born to be a stand alone film, a film in its own right, but everything could change, even in the face of important results at the box office by virtue of an increasingly spasmodic wait. And that there are already some first openings to a possible change of scenery, as evidenced by the recent words of the producer of the film Dylan Clark to Empire magazine: