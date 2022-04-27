Robert Pattinson Returns for ‘The Batman’ Sequel

Robert Pattinson will return in a new sequel to The Batman.

READ MORE: Criticism of ‘The Batman’: in the doldrums with Robert Pattinson’s dark knight

Makers at Warner Bros. revealed their plans during a presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners.

The news was announced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, who revealed that he will return to write and direct the DC sequel.

Reeves said the news was “exciting to me” and that he was “excited to be back in this world for the next chapter,” according to People.

He also confirmed that “the entire team” will return for the project, according to People, including Pattinson.

The first film is now available to stream in the UK as it has been released on Premium Video on Demand from April 19 in the UK.

In the film, Robert Pattinson stars as the Caped Crusader, alongside Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has blended mob drama with film noir detective thriller – and thanks to Paul Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time he does it brilliantly. Pattinson plays it with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally slips into parody.”

Meanwhile, in other The Batman news, Nicolas Cage is set to play a villain in a sequel to the 2022 film.

The actor was asked at SXSW if there are any roles he would like to play, and he proposed a Batman villain from the 1960s TV series starring Adam West.

“We have this new [película con] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen her yet, but I think she would be great.

“The villain that Vincent Price played in the ’60s series, Egghead, I think I want to make an attempt at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So give them know at Warner Bros. that I’m in for Egghead”.