Robert Pattinson revealed which are the three sagas in which he would like to participate

Over the years Robert Pattinson He has managed to consolidate a solid career. Far were his roles in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and in the series Twilight (Twilight), a role that launched him to fame. After going through the facet of teen idol, the British began to carefully choose his roles, which has allowed him to work with some of the best filmmakers of the moment.

Recently, Pattinson faced the challenge of putting himself in the shoes Batmanone of the most iconic characters in pop culture and who has been portrayed on the screen by a large number of actors, who have left their mark as the Dark Knight.

However, the actor made it clear that he lives up to his predecessors, managing to build a much darker, melancholic and colder version of Bruce Wayne, which fits perfectly with Matt Reeves’ proposal in batman.

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman

What does the future hold for Pattinson it’s hard to tell, especially when it’s not entirely clear whether or not there will be sequels to Batman. But the truth is that Robert no longer feels so allergic to the big franchises and even dared to confess to Which ones would you like to join?to have any chance.

“I love those ape movies. There were only two movies, well three now, that I wanted to do a sequel to: the Apes, Sicario and Dune movies. I saw both Apes movies [El planeta de los Simios] at the movies and I thought how amazing [Matt Reeves] could do with the motion capture technique. If he could do that with a monkey face, then he can get a performance from me too,” the actor said in an interview with Variety.

The franchises that Pattinson could join

Without a doubt, this is a great statement from Pattinson and one that opens up interesting possibilities for the future. In the case of Planet of the ApesIn 2019, Disney confirmed that there would indeed be new sequels. In February 2020 it was announced that director Wes Ball would be in charge of directing the fourth installment that would take place after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes. So Pattinson would have a chance to join that franchise.

Dune: Part 2 is scheduled for release in October 2023

Similar is the case of duneswhose second part is in full pre-production under the direction Denis Villeneuve. The continuation of the sci-fi adaptation will continue the story of Paul Atreides and his journey on Arrakis, and the director has already confirmed that some key characters will make an appearance in Part 2, so Pattinson could be a candidate to play some of these figures.

As for Sicario, there doesn’t seem to be much chance of a third installment. Hitman 2: Soldier premiered in 2018 under the direction of Stefano Sollima, but did not achieve the success of the first Hitmanstarring Emily Blunt.

