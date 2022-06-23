Robert Pattinson tests the western on Netflix

Netflix is ​​characterized by the production of huge amounts of completely original movies, series and documentaries. But also expands its extensive catalog based on acquisitions of fictions released in theaters and general television channels, which enjoy a second life on their platform. That is why we have witnessed on several occasions successes such as toy boy either Castamar’s cook, that after their run at Atresmedia, they were catapulted to a new level of audiences during their time on Netflix.

That is why the programmers of the streaming provider rescue films from very varied fieldsfrom massive premieres in theaters that are already classics of their genre to more independent films that barely made it through the festival circuit and that, with the help of Netflix, can reach more audiences from the comfort of the sofa at home.

This is the case of Damselthe latest acquisition of Netflix, which sees the light on the platform on Wednesday, June 22. This is the film by David Zellner and Nathan Zellner. presented at the 2018 edition of the Sundance Film Festival that explored the western genre from a slow perspective and with light touches of humor.

Damsel: premiere of the film on Netflix

Samuel Alabaster, a prosperous pioneer, ventures across the American border to propose and marry the love of his life, Penelope. But he first has to gather what is necessary for the ceremony to be a success. In town he hires Parson Henry, a drunk, to officiate. Together, the two venture across the American border on a miniature horse named Butterscotch, a wedding present for Penelope.

The point is that along the way, which at first seemed simple, they keep running into difficulties. In the middle of the journey they meet Rufus Cornell, a guy who attacks Samuel, although in the confrontation it is Rufus who falls off a cliff. So Samuel reveals to the priest that the resentment towards this guy is not gratuitous, because together with her brother Anton, they are holding her future wife and he has decided to rescue her from her.

Together they cross the Wild West with a clear mission, but their arrival at the Cornell estate will reveal unexpected secrets, treacherous maneuvers and truncated destinies. Soon the lines between heroes, ladies and villains become blurred and a wave of violence will attack all those involved with different results for one and the other.

This story of the Zellner brothers is somewhat reminiscent of the work of other great film brothers, the Coens, in which the disbelieving perspective of human nature. In the story of Damsel practically all the characters are ‘wolves to other men’. Those responsible for providing these edges to their roles in the cast are Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Joseph Billingierethe Zellner brothers themselves, David and Nathan, Robert Forster, Morgan Lund and Ray Kelleher.

