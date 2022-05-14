Robert Pattinson turns 36: The best curiosities of the famous actor

Undoubtedly, Robert Pattinson became known worldwide for the saga Twilight where he plays the iconic vampire Edward Cullenwho fell deeply in love with Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart.

However, during these last months, the actor was praised by critics thanks to his role in batman, film directed by director Matt Reeves. In fact, according to the site Rotten Tomatoes, of review and reviews for film and television, he qualified it with 91% of positive votes noting that it is a “grim and gripping super noir, The Batman is among the darkest live-action outings, and most excitingly ambitious, the Dark Knight.”

Robert Pattinson has remained in the industry thanks to different roles, going through the roles of magician in Harry Potter, vampire, among others. Today the interpreter turns 36 years old so in duplos.cl We bring you the best curiosities of his acting career and personal life.

Robert had bad behavior at school

In his younger days he was very troublesome, and was even expelled from his school. In addition, he confessed to stealing adult magazines and selling them on the premises.

He was injured on the first day of filming

Robert Pattinson had a bad run of luck and that is that when the recordings of Twilight departed, he was injured when he tried to reach his co-star Kristen Stewart.

He appeared in another successful movie

The actor is not only recognized for his appearance in the vampire saga, but in 2005 he played Cedric Diggory, a character from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Robert Pattinson has no interest in driving despite having bought a car. You’ve probably seen him driving in some scenes in Twilight and other movies, but it’s not something he loves to do.

He has an asteroid with his name

When a discovery is made, it is usually named after some famous person or whoever was in charge of the investigation. In this line, in 2004, the Russian astronomer, Timur Kryachko, named an asteroid in honor of the actor, officially called “246789 Pattinson”. But this idea was not from the man, but from his wife.

Without a doubt, Robert Pattinson has one of the most attractive faces in Hollywood, something that is confirmed by science, surpassing stars like henry cavill Y Brad Pitt. But how did that result come about? Through a mathematical formula The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which takes into account the person’s facial symmetry and other facial attributes.

Almost gave up acting

Who else could have played the vampire Edward Cullen? And it is that Robert was about to leave the performance after auditioning him for Twilight since he believed that he would not do well.

