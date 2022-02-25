Robert Pattinson: who have been the girlfriends of new Batman?

we tell you how many girlfriends has been Robert Pattinson and a little about each love relationship, find out!

When we think of one of the most coveted galanas, we cannot help but think of Robert Pattinson, that in more than 15 years of successful career the actor has made us fall in love not only because of his physique, but also because of his talent, since at 35 years old he has shown us that he knows how to interpret any role that is presented to him in Hollywood. For this reason, we have asked ourselves, who have been the girlfriends of Batman again? Believe it or not, he has a love story with very beautiful and intelligent girls and here we will tell you about it.

Notwithstanding the highly anticipated premiere of ‘The Batman’, the love of fans for the actor who rose to fame for playing Cedric Diggory in the magical saga of ‘Harry Potter’, is currently one of the most coveted actors by the best film directors today, since his intense histrionic capacity has surprised more than one person who thought he would stagnate in blockbuster films.

Robert Pattinson and the girlfriends he had

As well as Robert Pattinson conquered the best directors, screenwriters, photographers and fans, there were a few women who stole his heart, either because of their great talent or their gallantry, each and every one of these women has been able to experience what it feels like to be loved by the most desired man in the world.

nina schubert

Before becoming one of the most famous single men on the planet, the actor had a discreet relationship with Nina Schubert, who is officially the actor’s first known partner, (but it is speculated that he clearly had more girlfriends before but the actor was not a public person).

The actor’s relationship with the beautiful German model lasted approximately three long years, so during 2003 and 2006 they had a tender relationship right in the first years of the actor’s career. Although the reason why the couple ended their relationship is not known, it is known that they maintain a good friendship.

Kristen Stewart

Perhaps one of the most remarkable relationships in the actor’s life was with Kristen Stewart, with whom he shared the screen in the ‘Twilight’ tapes. They lasted only three years and after keeping their relationship practically secret during the beginning, it is known that the great love between the two was so intense that there was even talk of marriage. Unfortunately, the relationship that began in 2013 came to an end in 2016 after the actress was unfaithful to him with the famous film director Rupert Sanders.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were the most popular young couple in Hollywood. Ian Gawan

FKA Twigs

After the scandalous breakup with Kristen Stewart, the actor found love again in the arms of the beautiful English singer, who according to rumors was perhaps the great love of his life. It was in 2015 when the couple grabbed the headlines thanks to their surprising relationship, unfortunately it is speculated that they ended due to strong criticism from the actor’s fans for not considering the singer beautiful enough for the actor.