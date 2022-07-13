Robert Pattinson: why he was not sure if he would keep the role of Edward Cullen in Twilight | FAME

It’s been several years since it was released.Twilight”, a film that captivated thousands of fans for its mysticism and its great love story between young people vampires. As part of the cast of actors was Robert Pattinson who played Edward Cullen and that became the favorite of many.

the saga”Twilight” is based on the best-selling books of Stephanie Mayer. This great production is also characterized because in it you can see that vampires do not consume blood from people and prefer that of animals.

Another attraction of this saga is the great performance of Kristen Stewart Y Robert Pattinson who starred in this story and played Beautiful swan Y Edward Cullenrespectively.

Edward Cullen He is remembered as a character from “Twilight” that is characterized by being a teenage vampire who chooses to have a vegetarian diet that for them means feeding only on animals. Over time he becomes curious to taste people’s blood.

This character is played by Robert Pattinsonone of the most recognized actors in the world of Hollywood because he has been part of important films that were highly acclaimed around the world.

Robert Pattinson rose to fame with the role of Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” saga (Photo: Sunmit Entertainment)

WHY WASN’T ROBERT PATTINSON SURE HE WAS EDWARD CULLEN?

Many fans of “Twilight” have wondered how it was that the actor Robert Pattinson was chosen to play the character of Edward Cullen. To the joy of many, she was his companion Kristen Stewart He was the one who chose him, as he specified in an interview with vanityfair.

For its part, Stephanie MayerAmerican writer and producer reported, at the time, that it was not easy to choose the actor who would play Cullen because there were many candidates, according to the aforementioned portal.

Robert Pattinson I wasn’t sure that he would stay with the character of Edward Cullen because I didn’t imagine how to play a vampire.

“I thought going to the audition would be a waste of time because they were supposed to cast a model or something. I even felt a bit arrogant”, He maintained in an interview with vanityfair.

On that occasion he also revealed that he was almost having a panic attack before moving on to the screen test.

The “Twilight” actor had to do a lot to stay with the character (Photo: Summit Entertainmen)

THE SUCCESS OF THE “TWILIGHT” SAGA

In 2005, stephenie meyer introduced readers to a unique world where vampires, werewolves, and humans coexist, all told through the eyes of the mortal. Beautiful swanwho fell in love with the vampire Edward Cullen in “Twilight”. The book was followed by three more novels, and it wasn’t long before they made the leap to the big screen.

The film adaptation oftwilight” was released in 2008 with Catherine Hardwicke as director and with Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen. Although it received mixed reviews, it was a huge hit with audiences, spawning four more films since the final novel, “breaking Dawn”, was divided into two.

That is how “Twilight” became a big cultural phenomenon, and Meyer teased an expansion of classes through another novel: “Midnight Sun”.

