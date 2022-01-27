Robert Pattinson’s Batman doesn’t kill

Apparently, the film’s new cinematic batman The Batmanplayed by Robert Pattinson, does not kill criminals, following an unwritten rule that dates back to 1940, which is the early years of the character’s activity in the DC Comics comics.

It was revealed by the actor himself during a promotional interview: «There is this rule about Batman: he must not kill. It can be interpreted in two ways. Either he just wants to give the appropriate punishment, or he wants to kill but his self-control prevents him from doing so. ‘

As reported The Hollywood Reporter, this aspect of the character was confirmed following the first screenings of the film directed by Matt Reeves. Moreover, he should be at the center of an important point of the plot. According to some fans, however, this would not be realistic and not even “badass”, leaving journalist Richard Newby baffled, who right on THRwithout too many half measures, declares that “it’s all bullshit born from the desire of the fans that superheroes are taken more seriously.”

In any case, the issue has been at the center of discussions among fans for years. This “rule” has also been declined in different ways according to the eras and the authors, from comics to cinema through television and video games. In its 80 years of history, wrote Andrea Fiamma up here Comics some time ago“” Thou shalt not kill “has become more of a guideline than an inviolable rule, a philosophical theme to which different authors have given different answers”.

The Batmanwhich will be released in Italian cinemas on March 3, 2022, sees Pattinson as the tenth actor to play Batman in a live-action production after Val Kilmer, Lewis G. Wilson, Robert Lowery, Adam West, Micheal Keaton, George Clooney, Christian Bale , Kevin Conroy and Ben Affleck.

Directed by Matt Reeves – who also wrote the film alongside Mattson Tomlin – the film will also star Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle / Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál) and Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson). Here is the new trailer.

