Robert Pattinson’s Batmobie model

There Batmobile it is always one of the elements of greatest interest among the gadgets of the Caped Crusader. And if it is true that the car reflects the evolution of Batman, discovering the precise shapes of the vehicle and as many details as possible helps to satisfy the curiosity of those anxiously awaiting the release of the new film. The Batmanin which to take on the role of the Bat Man will be Robert Pattinson. A few more elements in the video belowshowing the model just launched in Germany by Jada Toys.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST Made in 1:18 scalethe aforementioned model appeared on the online website of the German dealer CK-modelcars and costs just under 63 euros. It confirms the great resemblance of the new Batmobile to the 1969 Dodge Challenger, which was the basis for the unforgettable General Lee of Hazzard. But apart from the volumes, the silhouette and in particular the shape of the roof, the transformation into the Bat car has given rise to a decidedly less realistic vehicle than only apparently less likely batmobles, such as The Tumbler driven by Christian Bale in the trilogy of Chris Nolan.



SEE ALSO







The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile, the engine

ONE ENGINE, OR TWO? The working lights of the model in fact highlight many details which perhaps we will better understand the meaning by watching the film (here the photos of the real Batmobile). Engine behind, as already noted: biturbobut with you are discharged without mufflers and with afterburner. But engine also in front, one would say, with side exhausts in front of improbable side steps to climb into a car … very low. Or maybe they are just protections to do at the doors? Maybe.





The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile, the interior

INTERIORS Inside we see a cage roll-bar which seems inspired by the Nascar racing cars and a lever that seems to recall the throttle of planes, where normal cars would have the gearbox. The steering wheel is a chalice – a tasty vintage touch – while the center console sees a dashboard full of switches with an aeronautical flavor, strongly angled towards the driver. Of course touch screen!