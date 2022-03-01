Remember the year 2008 when one of the most famous characters of Robert Pattinson, we are talking about the vampire who obsessed us with his romanticism and love for his beloved Bella, well it’s time to talk about the movie and the role of the actor who became iconic. We tell you all about this pop culture character.

Although the critics were not very kind to the saga of ‘Twilight’we cannot deny that the leading couple formed by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart It made us dream of eternal love, (literally). For this reason, we will once again remind you of the characters that made us sigh and become obsessed with vampire films again.

What is Robert Pattinson’s name in ‘Twilight’?

In the famous vampire saga, our Glam Crush brought to life one of the most famous vampires in Hollywood. The story based on the successful literary saga of the renowned Stephenie Meyer, we met the love of a simple mortal and a 120-year-old boy.

Born June 20, 1901, Edward Cullen, He is the adopted son of Carlisle and Esme Cullen, and the adoptive brother of Emmett, Alice, Rosalie, and Jasper Cullen.

Edward Cullen and Bella Swan starred in one of the most successful youth movie sagas of the 21st century. PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Robert Pattinson’s best moments in ‘Twilight’?

If we had to choose only our favorite moments, (even if we like them all), Edward Cullen in ‘Twilight’ perhaps they would be the following:

When she confesses her secret to Bella: This iconic scene, full of sexual charge and tension, is one of our favorites since we all dream of being conquered by a handsome, sweet and romantic person who is willing to give his life for us.

Confession with the Volturi: One of the hottest moments of the sack is undoubtedly the moment in which Robert Pattinson shows us his pecs in Italy, in order to make his true identity public.