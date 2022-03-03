Robert Pattinson’s new Batman shakes up the billboard

After several delays due to the pandemic, the new Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, finally hits the billboard on a weekend that also brings the new by Iranian Asghar Farhadi or one of the great winners of the last Sundance Festival, the Kosovar ‘Hive’ (‘Beehive’).

ROBERT PATTINSON, THE NEW DARK KNIGHT

With Matt Reves (‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’, 2014; ‘Let Me In’, 2010) directing, the actorRobert Pattinson, who rose to fame with the “Twilight” saga, dons the suit of Batman in this long-awaited revision of the character from DC Comics, which lasts almost three hours.

The new ‘Batman’ hits theaters after a bumpy shoot that started in January 2020 and was interrupted several times due to the pandemic. Also in the cast are Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Paul Dano (Riddler).

OSCAR-WINNER FARHADI SHAKES CONSCIOUSNESS WITH ‘A HERO’

After his foray into Spanish cinema with “Everybody knows” (2018), the Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, winner of two Oscars, returns to portray his country in “A hero”, a film that highlights the problems of a society drowned by corruption and precariousness.

Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in jail for a debt that he has not been able to pay off. During a two-day furlough, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to drop his claim, but things don’t go as he planned.

‘HIVE (HIVE)’, THE KOSOVAR FILM THAT TRIUMPHED AT SUNDANCE

The winner of the award for best international drama at the last Sundance Festival, Kosovar Blerta Basholli’s first film, enters the war in Kosovo through a woman who, Without news of her husband, she rebels against the conservatism of her surroundings to get ahead.

The protagonist, Yllka Gashi, received the award for best actress at the Seminci de Valladolid and the film has actress Elisabeth Moss as executive producer. A story of survival and empowerment in the face of oppression.

A FRENCH COMEDY ABOUT THE FORCE OF DESIRE

Anaïs Demoustier (‘The Snows of Kilimanjaro’), Denis Podalydès and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi star this comedy written and directed by newcomer Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet that revolves around the force of desire in a broad sense, not only erotic and loving.

Anaïs is 30 years old and unstable financially and in love. One day she meets Daniel, who has a deep crush on her, but who lives with Emilie who is also captivated by Anaïs.

LOVE IN TIMES OF PANDEMIC

Natalie Morales’ debut feature, starring herself and Mark Duplass, ‘Language Lessons’, is an exploration of platonic love shot in full pandemic via Zoom, with only two characters, each in a different part of the world seen through the camera of their computer.

The movie competed last year for the Golden Bear at the Berlinale and won the audience award at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival.