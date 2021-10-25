Robert Pattinson’s sunglasses deserve a place of honor in the hall of fame of men’s fashion accessories

Robert Pattinson it possesses many things that are objects of desire for us, starting with its enviable wealth, recently valued by Forbes around a value of more than 100 million dollars. The British actor has a collection of sneakers full of ultra-rare designs and, only in 2020, he revealed to us exclusively that he seeks and buys all those born from the collaboration Adidas x Palace Skateboards on the market. She is also one of the most glamorous stars around, thanks to the unparalleled beauty of her sharp features.

He has just added another valuable element to this list. The trailer for the next one just came out The Batman of the director Matt Reeves, in which Pattinson collects the legacy of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck And Michael Keaton who before him played the bat man, in which the actor showed off a series of great ‘fits’ during several action scenes of the film.

In one of these scenes, which actually lasts just long enough to blink, Pattinson is seen sitting at a cafe sporting some of the most chic sunglasses ever seen in a movie recently. Without a doubt, we go so far as to claim that we have seen one of the best sunglasses that we have been able to admire in the cinema since the days of Rayban by Will Smith in Men In Black 1997 or, to cite the other great case, since when Keanu Reeves showed off the minimalist metallic sunglasses in The Matrix. Ideal for masking tired eyes or simply adding a touch of style to any fall outfit, we naturally felt the need to do some research until we discovered that the sunglasses in question are actually one of the recent drops of Persol. The razor-sharp rectangular shape of the glasses is embellished with metal details on the temples of the frame made in Italy from sturdy black acetate. The model is in line with those worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner And Lil Nas X, as well as those seen on the catwalks of super-brands Balenciaga and Dior. The best detail? They are available for purchase right now. Just look below and then you just have to thank us.

Persol sunglasses, £ 204. persol.com

Article taken from GQ UK

