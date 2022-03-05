Robert Pattison Still Stuck With Final Fantasy Characters

Photo : Lisa Maree Williams ( Getty Images )

Robert Pattinson, the brilliant vampire, is still “caught” by Tifa from Final Fantasy 7. Or is it Aerith? No, no, it’s definitely Tifa. But Aerith…

Immediately after two stories from cover page of GQ in as many years, Pattinson (the guy who got second place in a Chris Nolan movie despite not even remotely understanding the script) is in full press to promote batman this week, in which he plays Bruce Wayne, opposite Selena Kyle by Zoë Kravitz. They both sat down an interview with french talk show clickwhere Pattinson talked a lot about one of the great love triangles in video games.

“I thought he was in love… with Aerith. And Tifa! Everybody loves Tifa,” said Pattinson, a man who has made five films based on the uniquely fucked up love triangle from the novels of Twilightbut he could barely keep a straight face during the process. “It’s the two sides, the two options. It’s a love triangle.”

Pattison then explained how Aeris is sometimes spelled Aerith, depending on the translation or version of the game. (On Final Fantasy 7 Remake of 2020, is “Aerith”). She then detailed why her heart was divided between Aeris and Tifa, explaining that Aeris is “the really kind girl who has superpowers and can heal everyone and make the world a better place.” while describing Tifa as “that sexy little thing…a thief in a short skirt.”

Pattinson concluded by spoiling the legendary turn of Final Fantasy 7, which happened 25 years ago, so we don’t need to put out a spoiler warning. “Aeris, right at the height of her, she is killed! That is how every man realizes what love is,” she said.

“This is crazy,” Kravitz said, laughing. “The one that will cure everything or the one with the short skirt? do These are the options? Oh my gosh, this is the world’s problem!”

Listen to Zoë Kravitz, because she is wise.