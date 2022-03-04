Robert Pattison: The actor defends Twilight against Zoe Kravitz

After the promotional tour and international interviews that the protagonists of “TheBatman” made prior to the premiere of the film directed by Matt Reeves, certain statements by Robert Pattinson have caused a stir among fans and detractors of the actor who, after the commercial release of the film, has mostly taken applause and cheers towards his interpretation as the new “Bat Man”.

Robert Pattinson, who rose to fame for the saga “Twilight”, indicated that it is already a past topic to hate this film that he starred in, along with Kristen Stewart, in 2008, under the direction of Catherine Hardwicke, based on the literary work of Stephenie Meyer. Pattinson’s comment was expressed to Zoe Kravitz, her co-star in “The Batman”, after the actress confessed I have never seen “Twilight”.

In the video that has gone viral, Zoe Kravitz says “I didn’t see Twilight”to which Robert Pattinson replies “I don’t believe you”, and although Zoe’s comments are not intended to annoy her co-star, she did indicate that “I’m sorry, it wasn’t my thing”.

Zoë Kravitz says to Robert Pattinson that she didn’t watch Twilight. “It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore. That’s so 2010.” pic.twitter.com/jEtTIR9L2n — Robert Pattinson Photos (@pattinsonphotos)

February 24, 2022





Taking Zoe’s confession humorously, Robert Pattinson told her “It’s no longer cool to hate Twilight (…) that’s very 2010”, to which the actress refuted that she didn’t hate her, well “I just didn’t see it”although seconds later she corrected her statement by pointing out that she had seen one of the films at the request of a friend: “It’s not true, I saw the first one because my best friend made me see it, although I don’t remember it, I’m sorry.”

For many years, Robert Pattinson was quite criticized for his performance in the “Twilight” saga, because giving life to the character of the vampire “Edward”, he was pointed out as a bad actor, also as a result of a negative overall review towards this story and its film adaptation.

AF