Robert Whittaker asks a UFC star for his next fight

few hours ago, Robert Whittaker took the opportunity to make a call to another star of UFC, lighting the fuse of a possible war. The Australian fighter indicated in an interview with MMA Fighting that he would like to fight with Marvin Vettori, the Italian who has great power in his fists. Without a doubt, this would be a huge contest if it materializes, the one that already gives to talk among the fans.

“It was a good performance and I executed the game plan, and I’ve come a long way since the first one. But I’m still not happy with that. I am not happy with that. I didn’t win. Even if I felt like I won and many other people felt like I won, I didn’t win. That sits with me. The next day I woke up not feeling happy. It still eats me. I’m not happy to lose, otherwise I wouldn’t be in this sport.” Whittaker.

Then, Robert he stated, “The performance, I was proud of what happened and the way I conducted myself, the game plan I executed. I’m still not satisfied and I can only make amends for that by taking it out on the next guy and getting back at Izzy one day. But I know, right now, I left it all there, and that’s the only reason I’m not much, much sadder than I am because I know I left it all there.”

What’s next for Robert Whittaker

“It was a great fight from my half and I took a lot from it, but I don’t like to lose. I know I can get more out of myself. Maybe that’s part of my drive to seek that satisfaction, but it’s not there yet. After that first fight, there is always that level of hesitation, of caution, of what if, and that is always present throughout the camp, during training, and especially present in the fight because you can see that, “said the Australian. .

In conclusion, Robert Whittaker dictated: “I think June, July is a pretty good time, just go back there. I didn’t leave with too many injuries, just bumps and bruises, so if we can organize something for that period, that would be good. I think my guys are already talking to UFC and organizing something soon, so it should be a bit of fun. I think that Marvin Vettori He’s the only one in the top five that I haven’t fought yet, so I think it makes more sense.”