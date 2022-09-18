Robert Zemeckis dresses up as Hitchcock in an underrated and exhilarating exercise in suspense with Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford

We don’t know how to fully enjoy what we have until we lose it, and then we end up longing for it like a thirsty dying man who has spent days wandering in the desert. This could be applied to the lack of adult films in modern commercial cinema, but in reality it is more in reference to the decline of Robert Zemeckis and the lack of good movies of his since he launched into digital motion capture nightmares.

From “afternoon movie” to movie thanks to ‘Náufrago’

Technological advances have always been an important part of his cinema, but Zemeckis in his best moments showed an impeccable classical taste when it came to narrating and having the viewer duped. And one of the best examples of him is in one of his most underrated films, full of incredible Hitchcockian intrigueflirting with the supernatural and intelligent use of special effects: ‘What Lies Beneath’.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford lead this film that can be seen on Disney +, and that starts showing signs of “afternoon movie” but it doesn’t take long to go playing with the spooky suspense and the morbid. Both play a couple who live in a remote farm and begin to feel a certain emptiness with the departure of her daughter to university. But her midlife crisis will come to nothing when she begins to experience strange events inside the house that put her life at risk.

Zemeckis decided to shoot this adult thriller in the middle of production on ‘Cast Away’, waiting for Tom Hanks to lose weight and grow the necessary beard to shoot the most intense parts on the island.

And despite sounding like sacrilege, this is really the good movie of the two, with exquisite direction from the incredible visual care to the well-managed pace. Pfeiffer also gets a fabulous performance that she fully supports. a film with surprises, intrigue and quality entertainment. These are no longer made.

