Roberta Armani A woman for an empire

Like every March for more than 20 years,

Roberta Armani has an unavoidable date in Los Angeles: the Oscar gala. The

niece and right hand of the almighty Giorgio Armani, 87 years old, never fails. Neither in this latest edition.

Daughter of Sergio Armani (Giorgio’s older brother, who died in 1992), Roberta, 51, started working with her uncle as a

model after the death of his father and, little by little, he gained his trust until he became his right hand and liaison with all the

planetary celebrities.

This year, they

dressed 30 guests to the great festival of cinema:

Nicole Kidman, Sienna Miller, Robert de Niro, Naomi Scott, Adrien Brody… And behind the sparkles and flashes of the flashes, a solid reality: more than 8,000 employees, 623 own stores in the world and almost 1,600 million euros of consolidated net income in 2020.

Roberta Armani will follow in the footsteps of her uncle Giorgio Armani.

WOMAN TODAY. What was special about this latest edition of the Oscars?

ROBERTA ARMANI. I have attended many times, but this year has been very significant, because it was again a

large-scale event. For Armani it was also special, because we organized a

cocktail the day before the ceremony in honor of

Nicole Kidman, which Armani has worn on many occasions. This year she wore an elegant

light blue dress by Armani Privé. It was fantastic on him!

Armani was a pioneer in dressing celebrities for the red carpet and the whole world followed suit. How did it start and how did you come up with the idea?

Although I have been helping celebrities dress for the red carpet for many years, the pioneer was my uncle. The first time was in 1978, when he dressed

Diane Keaton. But it all started with

American Gigolothe 1980 film in which they starred

Richard Gere and Lauren Huttonand for which they asked my uncle to create the

Richard’s wardrobe. He was surprised by the repercussion: the film made Armani known to the whole world through the big screen.

“I don’t know if it’s appropriate to talk about fashion in such dire times, but life has to go on.”



From then on, the firm became closely associated

closely with the cinema and we have designed the costumes for more than 250 films. At that time, she also began to establish a relationship with the new wave of stars of the time:

Robert de Niro, Al Pacino… They wanted to look more relaxed on the red carpet.

Roberta Armani niece of Giorgio Armani.

Successive generations of stars have trusted my uncle to make them look perfect on big occasions:

Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Jodie Foster, Glenn Close, Cate Blanchett, Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo di Caprio, Pedro Almodóvar, Anne Hathaway or Tina Turner are just some. And of course,

sophia lorenwho is also a regular on the red carpet with Armani.

How long do they take to prepare everything and how many people are involved in the process? Are there many tests, trips…?

Actors’ schedules are complicated, so we have to be flexible. My uncle has done many

tests himself when that person can travel to Milan or is nearby for a trip. But what is really interesting is how he has managed

loyalty to so many actors… We know very well their sizes and what works for them, so

we can anticipate to any challenge or problem and solve it before sending the garments to them. Besides,

trust my uncle and that makes things easier. They know that he is a guarantee that they will feel good.

I read that years ago he said that the Armani surname opened all the doors for him in the United States. Do they choose the celebrities they work with? Do they deny requests?

I have to say that the surname is famous and

open doors everywhere, not only in the United States. And, regarding the requests, we try to respond to the requests of the celebrities in a professional way and we look for a

genuine relationship with them. My uncle only dresses people who really like his aesthetic. It is not about trying to promote the brand in any way, we have never believed in that approach. On the contrary, we tend to work with

people who really like Armani and that are related to the image and philosophy of the brand.

Roberta Armani posing.

Have you ever thought about making a movie about the life of Mr. Armani?

I’m sure this has been talked about a lot in

movie studios around the world. But the challenge would be finding the right actor to play the role of my uncle.

What is it like to work daily with your uncle?

He is a teacher and works harder than anyone I have ever met. He is he

first to arrive to work and the

last to go. This is my uncle, a very perfectionist man. I have had to raise my level of demand to

earn your trust, but at the same time it is easy to work with him because he is very inspiring. He has a sharp and focused vision and a great drive that always motivates you to

Do new things. He taught me that success doesn’t come overnight.

requires effort and dedication continuous. And that has been a

wonderful life lesson.

What relationship do you have outside of work?

We are Italian, so

Family is very important for us. is always there for

advise me and help me in what you need. and has a

great sense of humor And we had a lot of fun; perhaps that is a facet of him that people do not know… He may seem reserved, but he is also

very warm and fun. Although it must be recognized that he always takes his work seriously.

It has been said for years that you will be in charge of Armani in the future. What do you think?

It’s a little misunderstanding… There are a few of us who make up what my uncle considers his

close circle, people you trust to develop and implement your wishes and ideas. We are all aware of this and consider it a great privilege that you hold us in such high esteem. So I’m just one of the people

tasked with helping my uncle run Armani. But of course ultimately

it will be your decision. Nobody knows.

Giorgio Armani poses with his mother, Maria, his sister Rosanna, and his three nephews, Andrea, Roberta, and Silvana, in the mid-1990s. /



doctor



The last Giorgio Armani show in Milan, at the end of February, was held without music. It was a way of protesting the war in Ukraine, a gesture of rejection.

It is very difficult, at a time like this, to know how to respond. Is it appropriate to talk about fashion when such terrible things are happening in the world? But I also think we have to

get on with lifebecause it is the only way to show that

there is hope, there is a future. If we can show our concern, it is necessary to do so; that’s why, by removing the music, we recognized that things are not right. It was a small gesture, but other more concrete actions of

refugee support. [Roberta no las detalla, pero se refiere a que el Grupo Armani ha donado

medio millón de euros a ACNUR, la Agencia para los Refugiados de la ONU, y también ropa a través de la Comunidad de Sant´Egidio].

What has Armani meant for the world of fashion?

My uncle’s job has had a

deep impact in our way of dressing, because he was a pioneer in the idea of ​​tailoring

deconstructed and relaxedto both women and men. In the 1980s, she introduced a very novel notion: that

fashion should be comfortable. This is something we take for granted today, but it was a

authentic revolution. But beyond that, Armani has been a champion of

timeless elegance and style, above temporary trends. I think this has been an important contribution to the history of design.

Roberta, in between Jurnee Smollett and Lily James.

Inclusion, diversity… these are frequent words in today’s fashion business, terms that Armani has always used. How can fashion help achieve equality?

It is interesting how all these issues that are so much in the spotlight today, Armani has always had them present in his proposal, as he says. In fact, my uncle’s style is known for not being as

gender specific. When he started doing contemporary tailoring as workwear for women, he was heralded as the

designer who empowered women and that he put them in

equal footing with his male colleagues from the aesthetic point of view, from the tailoring. Issues such as diversity, inclusion and gender are now being debated more than ever, and fashion certainly has an important role to play in showing a

most inclusive and diverse image of the worldas the world is.

And finally, what are your goals in life?

Very simple: be happy and make others happy