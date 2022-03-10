Roberta Lanfranchi, from inhuman pain to dramatic illness: this is how she discovered it

Dramatic confession by Roberta Lanfranchi: the TV presenter tells how she discovered her illness and the terrible pains she had to endure. Here is what happened to her.

Roberta Lanfranchi it’s a conductor television and showgirl Italian, born in Cremona in 1974. Today she has 48 years of age and currently leads Paperissima Sprint on Canale 5 and works as a radio host a RDS. She is also known for being theex wife of Pino Insegno.

Unfortunately, however, his life is not all pink and white. Roberta Lanfranchi has been fighting with one for years terrible disease which has seriously complicated her life since she was a child. The woman confessed in a long interview with “Ok Health“, In which she came out and told the details of her health state.

The showgirl suffers from a congenital dislocation that causes them inhuman pains in the hip and legs. A problem that she forced her to attend posturologists And osteopaths For all life. After forty years of age, however, her illness has worsened and she is now forced to do several therapies.

The former tissue Roberta Lanfranchi went into details, also telling how he found out, or rather how her parents discovered it, when she was still only a child. So here are the words of Roberta Lanfranchi, who tells her dramatic story.

Roberta Lanfranchi sick from birth: confession

“I started walking around 2 years later than the other children“, Roberta Lanfranchi tells Ok Salute, and continues:”My mom noticed that my legs weren’t symmetrical“. So it was that the doctors made the discovery: one hip dysplasiaa congenital disease of which suffers from birth.

Having identified the problem, Roberta Lanfranchi began since childhood to undergo clinical physical therapies a Bologna, away from home: “I have bad memories of those timesmy mom was not allowed in during the sessions and I didn’t like being alone at all“. She was even forced to wear a steel retractor.

“It was a very difficult time, but luckily all of those inconvenience have proved effective“. In fact, it was her illness that prompted her to start doing it dance and it is dance that has allowed her to make her way into the world of entertainment. Today Roberta Lanfranchi puts in place small tricks: “Like sleeping without a pillow and doing small stretching exercises when the discomfort increases“.