Entertainment

Robertico: “I’m not going to stop making movies because you want to”

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

The film producer Roberto Ángel Salcedo expressed his point of view about those people who criticize the films in which he has participated.

I am not forcing you to watch the movie.with the simple fact that the movie comes out and you don’t see it is enough, “said the also screenwriter.

Since his beginnings in the world of visual arts, Salcedo has been criticized for the movie plot in which, in addition to being a screenwriter, on occasion, he also participates as an actor.

Nevertheless, the comedian had not offered his opinion in the face of criticism, until this Saturday when through an interview on “My Influencers”, a segment of the program “Mañanero TV” he demonstrated his position on the subject, when Bolívar Valera, who hosts that program, questioned him on the subject.

He also stated that “I’m not going to stop doing things because you want to, With what I do I don’t harm a third person, I wonder if it has consequences in someone’s life, no, it doesn’t, so why bother about it?

To culminate his position before the people who shout that his films “are bad”, he added that it is very likely that it is a citizen who sees himself reflected in him and in some way wants to be able to reach the level of the Dominican politician.

As a result of his position, many users on social networks have supported Salcedo’s point of view, adding that in the same way, people end up watching his cinematographic creations.

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

They capture Piqué from FIESTA in Stockholm with another unknown WOMAN after breaking up with Shakira | PHOTO

29 seconds ago

Disney’s next live actions of its animated classics

2 mins ago

The HBO United States series that steal attention this day

12 mins ago

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are already making plans for the future!

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button