Robertico, one of Abinader’s companions in Azua

TV presenter and film producer, Robert Angel Salcedoknown as Robertico, accompanies President Luis Abinader on his work day in the southern province of Azua, one of several public appearances he has made since announcing his transition to politics in September last year.

The communicator arrived with the president, the senator from Azua, Lía Díaz, and the director of Supérate, Gloria Reyes, for the symbolic delivery of the first cards that will be part of the expansion of the program that Abinader announced on February 27. Robertico remained in the back of the stage while the delivery was made.

Salcedo has participated in public activities and offered talks in the country’s provinces since he announced his move from entertainment to politics last September, while publishing opinion articles on national life on digital platforms.

The businessman publicly supported the presidential candidacy of Luis Abinader for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), after his father Roberto Salcedo resigned from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), then in government.

However, Robertico Salcedo was never appointed by Abinader to any public office.

Several times, before the 2020 elections, Salcedo expressed his intentions to run for a political candidacy, but he never specified which one. According to audiovisual materials, he has been carrying out social work in favor of vulnerable populations.

The presenter of “Más Roberto” attended the accountability of President Abinader on February 27, photographs that he made public on his social networks.